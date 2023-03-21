BATH & BODY WORKS ANNOUNCES LEGACY-INSPIRED LAUNCHES IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL FRAGRANCE DAY

Beloved brand and fragrance authority announces newest additions to its vast fragrance portfolio, including exclusive early access for rewards members

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1990, Bath & Body Works has been a disruptor in the fragrance industry for over 30 years. Led by its mission to make the world a brighter and happier place through the power of fragrance, the global leader in personal care and home fragrance products has done just that by delivering fragrant products enjoyed by 40% of households across the nation. With a massive fragrance portfolio, including over 250 new-to-the-world fragrances launched in 2022 alone and some of America's most beloved scents, Bath & Body Works is the destination for discovering new and iconic scents to bring to every aspect of consumers' lives.

As a trusted fragrance authority, Bath & Body Works is leveraging National Fragrance Day on March 21 to announce the upcoming launch of its newest collection of fragrances designed to help customers find the scent they identify with most through an expansion its Gingham fragrance portfolio and its 'Find Your Gingham' campaign. A recent study conducted by the retailer, polling 2,500 fragrance customers, revealed 52% consider scent a part of their identity. As part of the campaign, on March 31 Bath & Body Works will launch four brand new fragrances, each one inspired by and sharing a key fragrance note with the original Gingham fragrance, while offering a new take and olfactive profile that gives customers the unique opportunity to discover their personal Gingham pick. Customers are also encouraged to share their individual choice from the Gingham collection on social media using #FindYourGingham.

The original Gingham is a fragrance that was created in 2019 to embody everything customers love about Bath & Body Works — a fresh, vibrant and happy blend of blue freesia, white peach, fresh clementine, violet and clean musk. The new launches include:

Gingham Gorgeous , featuring notes of pink strawberries, peach nectar and blooming peonies, like a bouquet of flowers in every room of your home.

Gingham Fresh , featuring fragrance notes of juicy pear, sparkling clementine and fresh daisies, reminiscent of an afternoon walk in fields of green.

Gingham Vibrant , featuring notes of wild blackberry, candied violet and soft vanilla, like a taste of lush berries on a perfect, sunny day.

Gingham Legend, featuring notes of rich oak, bergamot and sandalwood reserve, like a quiet library lined with oak shelves.

In 2022, Bath & Body Works introduced the first addition to its Gingham portfolio, Gingham Love , a sweet, warm and blushingly happy blend of sugared red berries, blushing freesia and rose meringue.

Beginning March 22, members of the Bath & Body Works' loyalty program, My Bath & Body Works Rewards , will have exclusive early access to a 5-piece set of Gingham travel-sized fine fragrance mists. The set includes three of the brandnew Gingham fragrances — Gingham Gorgeous, Gingham Fresh and Gingham Vibrant — alongside Gingham and Gingham Love, giving members the added perk and opportunity to try and find their Gingham in anticipation of the full nationwide launch on March 31.

'Find Your Gingham' at Bath & Body Works launches in stores and online at bathandbodyworks.com beginning March 31.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and

delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

