WALLIX launches SaaS Remote Access to facilitate digital access for external providers in an agile and secure way

PARIS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WALLIX, (Euronext: ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software publisher expert in Access and Identity Solutions, launches SaaS Remote Access, the SaaS version of the remote access management technology integrated into WALLIX PAM4ALL, its unified privilege management solution. SaaS Remote Access is designed for organizations - across all sectors and in particular the industrial one - that want to provide digital access to their IT infrastructure to external providers through simplified management, while benefiting from the highest level of cybersecurity offered by a PAM leader recognized by Gartner.

To carry out their business, organizations rely on external service providers who need to connect to their IT infrastructure (whether traditional or industrial). These can be remote maintainers, supply chain vendors, service providers, external consultants, etc.

The problem for organizations is that these external stakeholders are numerous and can change constantly. In addition, the frequency and duration of their intervention vary according to the needs of the business and their requirements. This is why visualizing, managing, and securing their access becomes a real headache for IT teams. It is indeed vital for organizations to know who has access to what, from where, and why, as well as to manage access permissions. This is the only way to detect and stop any attempt at identity theft by a hacker, internal malice, or negligence, and thus protect data. The fact is that the cost of a cyberattack increases by an average of $370,000 if a third party is involved. Moreover, by implementing traceability through a security and digital access management solution, organizations also ensure regulatory compliance with current cybersecurity standards.

Traditionally, in an attempt to manage external stakeholder access, the IT team will implement VPN technology, a secure "tunnel" between the external stakeholder's device and the organization's IT infrastructure. Except that, in reality, VPN vulnerabilities regularly make news headlines. On the other hand, implementing VPNs is a cumbersome and expensive process: each stakeholder must be referenced in Active Directory, the Microsoft software used by almost all organizations, which allows permissions to be managed and access to IT resources (data, servers, applications, software, etc.) to be controlled. And this technology does not meet the regulatory requirements either.

The Answer: SaaS Remote Access

To optimize the management of external service provider access, IT teams should turn to innovative solutions such as SaaS Remote Access.

WALLIX PAM4ALL is a unified privilege management solution. It combines all WALLIX technologies: multi-factor authentication (MFA), remote access management, session management, password management, and least privilege management. The solution secures all access to the IT infrastructure, ensuring data protection, detection, and resistance to cyberattacks and business continuity. It also ensures compliance with cybersecurity regulations.

SaaS Remote Access is WALLIX PAM4ALL's "remote access management" technology now available as a service. It has been developed especially for the access management of external providers.

This SaaS version of the WALLIX remote access management technology is also available in WALLIX PAM4OT, a packaged offer based on WALLIX PAM4ALL, dedicated to industrial companies and those that own industrial equipment (like hospitals with scanners, etc.).

The advantages of subscribing to this functionality in SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) mode are:

Ease of Deployment and Use

Thanks to SaaS mode, there is no need to install a new solution to replace VPNs; an Internet connection is all that is needed to access SaaS Remote Access. This allows better accessibility, flexibility, and cost reduction. In addition, thanks to its user-friendly interface, it is quick and easy for companies to register their external service providers and configure their access rights to authorized resources. This frees the IT team from these actions and allows them to focus on more value-added tasks.

End-to-end Security

The digital identities and passwords of external stakeholders are no longer integrated into the organization's Active Directory but are managed and secured in SaaS Remote Access. This drastically reduces cyber risk, since the more digital identities in the Active Directory, the greater the chance of a hacker stealing them and then accessing all the resources of the person whose identity has been stolen. This also allows the organization to have an IT hygiene that follows cybersecurity and traceability standards, enabling cybersecurity by design.

Full Visibility of External Remote Access

With SaaS Remote Access, organizations regain control of external remote access. Companies create access for their external providers in real time for a defined period and are automatically removed once the task is completed. External providers connect to the organization's IT infrastructure through the SaaS Remote Access web portal and every action they take is monitored, providing full visibility and transparency.

"With this remote access management for suppliers, we are both meeting the security challenges of IT teams and promoting the digital transformation of companies. We also give autonomy to business teams and put the digital experience at the heart of our solution: speed of access creation, fluidity of interactions with suppliers, and operational efficiency for all business and IT teams. Interacting with suppliers and maintaining a line of defense for digital access becomes extremely easy and cost-effective with our solution. The launch of this service for securing external access to IT and industrial infrastructures is only the first phase of WALLIX's SaaS strategy," explains Edwige Brossard, Product & Marketing Director at WALLIX.

