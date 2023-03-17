This Week in People & Culture News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a look at women's experiences of toxic workplace cultures.
- New Research From MIT SMR Finds Women Are 41% More Likely to Experience Toxic Culture Than Men
The toll of the pandemic appears to have widened the toxic culture gender gap. Over the six years from 2016 to 2021, women were 35% more likely to negatively mention toxic culture compared to men.
- Black Led Research Firm Awarded $3M Grant Through Biden-Harris Administration Initiative The funding, part of the administration's commitment to expanding internet access in underserved communities, will provide Black Brilliance Research with nearly $3 million to support its efforts to promote digital equity and inclusion.
- Indigenous woman-led apprenticeship opens applications for Indigenous women in the United States to enter investment sector
"As someone who does not have a traditional background in finance and yet works in the field of finance, the desire to create REA has been a dream to support more women like me to be in rooms where big decisions on capital are being made. This is how we change the narrative and create opportunities to invest in Indigenous women," said Vanessa Roanhorse, CEO, Roanhorse Consulting and Co-Founder, Native Women Lead.
- Industry Veteran and Former President of Tyler Perry Studios Michelle Sneed Launches All-Women Led Content Studio A Few Good Women Productions As a full-service content studio combining the attributes of a traditional film studio with that of a production company, A Few Good Women Productions embraces projects driven by complex and dynamic characters who represent diverse people, places, cultures, and concepts.
- The American Council of the Blind and Supporters Rally to Demand Accessible and Inclusive Currency
As a result of this rally, five members of the American Council of the Blind met with representatives of the U.S. Treasury and Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and for the first time, touched the certified tactile feature that will be included as part of the $10 bill redesign in 2026.
- Korean Cultural Center New York announces The Wonder Unbound, an exhibition examining modern Korea through visual materials from books published 1700-1960
The exhibition unveils a curated selection of 120 books from the collection of Professor Seung-cheol Lee, Director of the Dongduk Women's University and a renowned Hanji (Korean traditional paper) artist, opening these treasures to public view for the first time.
- New Bloomfully "I Believe in Me" Program Provides Prevention and Solutions for the Current Mental Health Crisis in Adolescent Girls
This one-of-a-kind, garden-themed mentoring program promotes self-motivation and resilience. The hosts guide girls as they work in their "Garden of Life": establishing daily routines, actions and mindsets during their formative years, resulting in happiness and habits that last a lifetime.
- New Research in JNCCN Highlights the Negative Impact of Continued Exclusion of Racial Groups from Research on Cancer Genomics
In a first-of-its-kind study, the researchers evaluated molecular genetic results for 113 Black South African men diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer to find evidence for increased and potentially unique genetic testing recommendations.
- Martell® Cognac and Janelle Monáe Spotlight Harlem Renaissance Art Icon Loïs Mailou Jones
While widely celebrated today, in post-war Paris, Jones only entered and received praise by American exhibitions under the guise of a white woman. Nearly 100 years later, Jones' story and life work serves as the inspiration for Martell's latest commitment to empower and uplift the next generation of creatives.
- Leading veterans organizations applaud White House's proposed 2024 budget for the Department of Veterans Affairs
"Caring for veterans with catastrophic disabilities requires our nation's complete commitment to providing fully for their life-long health care needs," said Carl Blake, Executive Director of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "The President's budget request for the VA represents a good first step toward fulfilling that commitment for FY 2024."
