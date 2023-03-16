Overwhelming Majority of American Voters Support Stronger Particle Pollution Standards

American Lung Association releases polling data regarding EPA's proposal to strengthen air pollution limits

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association released new poll results showing that a majority (74%) of American voters support the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) setting stricter limits on particle pollution, also known as soot. The poll findings are released during the EPA's comment period on its recent proposal to update the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for Fine Particulate Matter.

"Particle pollution has a significant impact on our health and can even be deadly. While an update to the particle pollution standards is greatly needed, unfortunately, EPA's proposal is inadequate to protect public health from this harmful pollutant," said Harold Wimmer, National President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "The American Lung Association and other health and medical organizations are calling on EPA to choose the most protective levels – 8 µg/m3 for the annual standard and 25 µg/m3 for the 24-hour standard – and finalize them by August 2023. From the results of this polling, it is also clear that the American public knows the health benefits of stronger standards and supports efforts to make our air cleaner."

Administered by Global Strategy Group, the poll findings showed that a majority of American voters support EPA setting stricter limits on particle pollution on both an annual and daily basis. Majorities among Democrats, Republicans and Independents favor stricter limits on air pollution.

"Support for stricter particle pollution limits is overwhelming and broad and remains robust even after voters heard simulated arguments from both sides," said Andrew Baumann, Partner at Global Strategy Group.

Key findings from the poll include:

74% support the stricter limits on "fine particles, also called soot" on both an annual and daily basis. Even after the voters were presented with statements from supporters and opponents of this rule, a majority (63%) still agreed that the EPA should set stricter limits.

72% of voters nationwide support "the EPA updating standards with stricter limits on air pollution, generally."

About three quarters (73%) of voters believe that stricter standards would have positive impacts on the quality of the air we breathe, future generations of Americans and the health of families.

More than four in five moms (81%) support the EPA placing stricter limits on soot.

69% of voters reject the idea that that stronger standards would have a negative impact on the economy and 68% reject the idea that they would have a negative impact on the cost of living.

Methodology:

Global Strategy Group conducted an online survey of 1,000 registered voters nationwide between February 27 and March 5, 2023. The survey had a confidence interval of +/- 3.1%. Care has been taken to ensure the geographic, demographic, and political divisions among registered voters are properly represented.

