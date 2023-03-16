Nova Bus to provide five LFSe+ battery electric buses to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

PLATTSBURGH, NY, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract for five LFSe+, the 40' long-range battery electric bus model of Nova Bus, by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro). These five LFSe+ buses will be assembled at the Nova Bus facility in Plattsburgh, New York State and will be part of Metro's Battery-Electric Bus Test and Evaluation program.

This electric bus pilot program is a key milestone towards achieving Metro's zero-emission bus goals that include phased conversion of its fleet of over 1,500 buses to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2045, with an interim goal of all new buses entering service being zero-emission by 2030. The five Nova Bus LFSe+ buses will allow Metro to collect data and build knowledge on electric bus operations to inform scaling of its transition plan.

With an electric drive motor coupled with BAE Systems' next-generation power electronics focused on efficiency, the Nova Bus LFSe+ long-range electric bus provides reduced maintenance costs and improves air quality by eliminating all emission of pollutants and greenhouse gases. The LFSe+ is the perfect pairing of Nova Bus' proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies, making it a first-choice solution for the transition to sustainable public transport.

"Every such order for the Nova Bus LFSE+ is a major strategic win, demonstrating the performance and quality of this innovative vehicle in yet another major metro region," said Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. "It is especially welcome that these buses, crafted by our great workforce in Plattsburgh, New York, will be seen on the streets of our nation's capital. It's another step into a bright future for our region's transportation equipment makers. Congratulations to everyone at Nova Bus and to Metro for a great decision. Onward and upward!"

"We are absolutely thrilled that Metro will be integrating the Nova Bus LFSe+ into its electric bus pilot program," said Ralph Acs, President of Nova Bus. "We are also happy that these buses will be operating in federal Opportunity Zones, as low-income communities are the ones that will benefit the most from this transition to clean, quiet, and reliable electric buses. We are excited for Metro to experience the LFSe+ and to work with the team to support the agency's successful transition to a zero-emission bus fleet."

