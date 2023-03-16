GOYA FOODS SIGNS AS FIRST BRAND SPONSOR OF NEW FILM "CINE DE ORO: THE GOLDEN AGE OF MEXICAN CINEMA"

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, and Ultraísmo film studio, today announces the sponsorship of the new feature film documentary, "Cine de Oro: The Golden Age of Mexican Cinema." As Ultraísmo's first production, the film celebrates Mexico's cinematic heritage and the universal themes that continue to captivate audiences today. The film explores a remarkable era in Mexican cinema known as the Golden Age, during which the nation's film industry flourished, attracting talents from across the globe. This period influenced the construction of national culture and identity in Mexico and Latin America, leaving an indelible mark on the world stage.

Goya Foods signs as first brand sponsor of new film: (PRNewswire)

Since 1936, Goya has defined its position as a leader in the food industry and as an iconic symbol of Hispanic culture worldwide. "We are proud to partner with Ultraísmo and be a part of this historic project. This film provides a unique opportunity for audiences to learn and appreciate the rich history and cultural significance of Mexican cinema," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

"Cine de Oro: The Golden Age of Mexican Cinema" unveils the untold tales of a transcendent artistic movement that resonated with the masses during times of great upheaval. From the early 1930s to the late 1950s, visionaries of this era crafted films that redefined Mexican identity and sparked a global cultural shift, drawing inspiration from speculative mythology and shared values that emerged from the aftermath of the Mexican Revolution and the Great Depression. Their works continue to inspire generations of artists and stand as a testament to the power of cinema as a unifying force.

"We are thrilled to have Goya as the premier sponsor," said Albert Sandoval, Filmmaker, and Founder of Ultraísmo. "Their support and commitment to celebrating and promoting Hispanic culture align perfectly with our mission to contribute to the cultural exchanges in entertainment media and connect global audiences to Hispanic culture through high-value entertainment. Weaving together the threads of history, culture, and artistry, our film is a celebration of the human spirit and a testament to the power of storytelling. Through this lens, we hope to inspire and transport audiences to a time of beauty, creativity, and passion that continues to resonate today."

Production has begun, and the film is expected to be released in September 2024, marking three notable events, the 78th anniversary of the first Festival de Cannes along with the first film to win the "Grand Prix" (now known as the Palme d'Or), which was the acclaimed Mexican film "María Candelaria," and to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and the launch of Hispanic Heritage Month.

For more information about the film, please visit: www.ultraismo.com

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact: sponsorship@ultraismo.com

Goya Press Contact:

Natalie Maniscalco

Retro Media NYC

845.659.6506

natalie@retromedianyc.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

About Ultraísmo

Ultraísmo is a forward-thinking collective, curator, and studio that collaborates with creators, brands, cultural institutions, and media platforms to influence the exploration of Hispanic culture, arts, heritage, and identity through all forms of contemporary media. In the currents of global commerce, the social values of cultural identities, and as populations emigrate, it's never been more important to represent our collective heritage with authenticity and an aspirational perspective. For more information on Ultraísmo, please visit: www.ultraismo.com.

About Albert Sandoval

Albert Sandoval founded RadioactiveGiant in 2006, an independent film production-distribution company based in Santa Monica, CA. He is the author of "Confessions of a Film Investor" (2019) and founder and creative director of Ultraísmo. Sandoval's credits include Producer and Executive Producer on "Bastards Y Diablos" (2015), filmed on location in Colombia, lead Producer of Storm Reid's first film "Killing Winston Jones" (2023), starring Academy-Award winners Richard Dreyfuss and Danny Glover, and served as a Writer, lead Producer and Director of "By the Rivers of Babylon" (2023) starring Crispin Glover, Connie Stevens, Mark Boone Junior, and others. Sandoval served as a consulting producer and led branding and marketing for "Celebrar," the first Latin-music concert in the Walt Disney Concert Hall sponsored by Univision and others.

(PRNewsfoto/Goya Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goya Foods