Dallas Mavericks & Dallas Stars Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Co-Owned Cuban Brand, BeatBox Party Punch

BeatBox, The World's Tastiest Party Punch, has formalized partnerships with two market leading Texas-based professional sports teams:

Dallas Mavericks : Professional NBA Team owned by Mark Cuban , notable investor in BeatBox

Dallas Stars : Professional NHL Team

These multi-year deals, spanning through 2024, will encompass comprehensive in-market marketing efforts, suite night giveaways to give back to the fans, and BeatBox will now be sold inside American Airlines Center through Levy Restaurants.

A large part of BeatBox's continued success stems from their original opportunity to pitch on Shark Tank in 2014. During the episode, Cuban invested $1M for 33% equity in the company - making it one of the largest investments in Shark Tank history. The episode was recently acknowledged as the #13 best episodes ever on Shark Tank, to date 1.

"We're excited about our multi-year partnership with BeatBox," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "Having a variety of drink options is important to us, and we're looking forward to seeing their beverages available to our passionate fans attending games at American Airlines Center."

The latest news also falls on the heels of the company's announcement regarding their involvement with Oklahoma State University Athletics as their newly-appointed Official Party Punch of Record .

"We are beyond excited to announce our multi-year partnerships with the Dallas Mavs and Stars. The Mavs and Stars are two incredible teams with amazing fans who are core BeatBox consumers," states Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing for BeatBox. Francis continues, "Ever since Mark Cuban invested in us on Shark Tank years ago, it's been a dream to be in the hands of sports fans at AAC, and we're excited that dream is now a reality."

BeatBox, one of the fastest growing RTD brands of 2022, is currently available in more than 45,000 retail locations. The brand is the fastest growing alcoholic beverage brand on social media and has reached over 6 million customers at festivals and events to date in 2022.

About BeatBox Beverages:

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverages' reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial and Gen Z target.

ABOUT THE DALLAS MAVERICKS:

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

Source(s):

1Hodges, Chris. "25 Best Shark Tank Episodes Ranked." Looper.com. Looper, August 16, 2022. https://www.looper.com/881934/best-shark-tank-episodes-ranked/.

