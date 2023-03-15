Top Ranked American Tennis Player Taylor Fritz Partners with LEVEL SELECT™ for the Launch of Plant-Based LEVEL SELECT™ OTC

Tennis Rising Star and Champion Joins LEVEL SELECT™ Ambassador Team to Elevate the Conversation on Plant-Based Performance, Healing, and Recovery

PHOENIX, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LEVEL SELECT™, a Healist Naturals company, announced a partnership with American tennis player Taylor Fritz to become the brand's newest ambassador and elevate the conversation on plant-based performance, healing and recovery. Fritz will help expand education on the role of plant-based products in the sports category, focusing on the new plant-based pain relief brand, LEVEL SELECT™ OTC.

LEVEL SELECT OTC (PRNewswire)

"Taylor shares LEVEL SELECT's vision in making plant-based wellness accessible to all consumers. Like LEVEL SELECT, Taylor is on the brink of dominance in his field. This gives us a unique opportunity to showcase the role that these products can play in empowering active and healthy lifestyles. We are incredibly thrilled to have Taylor as a partner, especially as we embark on our new adventure with our plant-based OTC launch," said Mike Bell, CMO of Healist Naturals.

Now available at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, Amazon and www.levelselect.com, LEVEL SELECT OTC is a breakthrough innovation in plant-based wellness and features natural menthol and camphor for fast pain relief. These plant-based ingredients effectively address common forms of discomfort, such as muscle soreness, joint pain, backaches, and other minor aches and pains, which in turn, can help you perform at your best and push your limits. Along with menthol and camphor, LEVEL SELECT OTC products contain other beneficial plant-based ingredients like MSM, Comfrey, horse chestnut, and more. The product range includes Muscle Rub Lotion, Sports Therapy Cream, Sport Recovery Soaking Salts, Massaging Roll-On Gel, and Extended Relief Patches.

"I am always looking for natural, effective and reliable products that give me a competitive advantage and that is how I discovered LEVEL SELECT," Fritz said. "It is the top brand for a good reason. Plant-based products play an important role in my performance and recovery routine, and LEVEL SELECT is, by far, the best in the market. I not only believe in LEVEL SELECT, but I invested in the team's vision for plant-based products for everyone and I will work with their team to impact the future of the category."

Taylor Fritz is an American tennis ace with a career-high singles ranking of world No. 5 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which he achieved on February 27, 2023. Most recently, Fritz clinched the Delray Beach Open title with victory in the final over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. He has won five career ATP singles titles, including a United Cup title for the U.S. at the 2023 United Cup and a Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. He produced his best result in a Grand Slam tournament after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in July. He also won a junior major singles title at the 2015 US Open and was the runner-up in junior singles at the 2015 French Open.

LEVEL SELECT's Head of Sports Partnerships Steve Garvey said: "In addition to my belief in the products' benefits, I partnered with LEVEL SELECT because of a shared vision to bring plant-based products and recovery to as many people as possible. I am excited to have Taylor Fritz as part of our team that shares this common goal."

"Taylor Fritz will be highly involved with LEVEL SELECT's vision from an advisory standpoint, which elevates him above the standard athlete endorser." Bell continued, "Taylor continues to prove his skills on the tennis court and has true potential to be one of the greats. He uses our products for total performance, recovery, relief, and rest, so he's always at his peak. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Taylor. He's not only using the product, he's going to help us shape future products through our medical advisory and his training staff. This is a revolution of athlete wellness through plant-based products with high efficacy."

To find out more about LEVEL SELECT OTC, please visit www.levelselect.com.

About LEVEL SELECT

Launched in 2019, LEVEL SELECT is a Healist Naturals brand of sports performance-based CBD and plant-based products designed in partnership with professional athletes for next-level pain relief and recovery. LEVEL SELECT is a breakthrough innovation in plant-based wellness and features natural menthol and camphor, supported by a blend of powerful plant adaptogens, designed to effectively address common forms of discomfort, such as muscle soreness, joint pain, backaches, and other minor aches and pains. The LEVEL SELECT CBD and OTC portfolio includes a full line of Muscle Rub Lotions, Sports Therapy Creams, Sport Recovery Soaking Salts, Massaging Roll-On Gels, Extended Relief Patches, and Oil Drops and Gummies. To learn more about LEVEL SELECT, please visit www.levelselect.com.

About Healist Naturals

Founded in 2020, Healist Naturals is led by a veteran team of executives with category-leading expertise in CPG marketing and innovation in the wellness industry, with a mission to bring transparency and credibility to a quickly growing category. Healist was crafted as a benefit-led brand designed to help defend wellness. Healist Naturals is home to some of the world's most widely trusted and premium wellness products including LEVEL SELECT, Healist Advanced Naturals and Probulin, a globally renowned probiotic and microbiome health brand. To learn more about Healist Naturals, please visit https://www.HealistNaturals.com.

