NEW AMAZFIT GTR MINI IS UNVEILED, PACKING MAX POWER & STYLE INTO A SLIM & LIGHT ROUND SMARTWATCH

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit , a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has introduced the Amazfit GTR Mini: a slim and stylish round smartwatch with a super-compact 42mm design, yet which is packed with 14-day battery life, five satellite positioning systems, 120+ sports modes, and 24/7 health monitoring features.

From its highly glossy stainless steel middle frame and button to its glazed pack panel which shares a unified color scheme with the strap, this classy smartwatch stands out as unique compared to other compact devices - which tend to only come in a square design. Super-slim and light at only 9.25mm and 24.6g, the Amazfit GTR Mini not only looks great on smaller wrists but is designed for maximum comfort all day and all night long.

The curved glass screen and 1.28-inch HD AMOLED display enable the Amazfit GTR Mini to deliver dazzling visuals. Along with a wide selection of 80+ vibrant watch faces, the new Portrait mode lets users upload 3 of their favorite pictures to the watch face, for an alternating personal touch every time they wake up the display.

Along with max style, the smartwatch provides max power thanks to its 280 mAh battery, which energizes the smartwatch for up to 14 days at a time with typical usage - or even up to 20 days on battery saver mode.

Incorporating Amazfit's patented circularly polarized GPS antenna technology which picks up almost twice as many satellite signals as regular antennas, the Amazfit GTR Mini is capable of stronger and more accurate GPS tracking and supports five satellite positioning systems for more global coverage. A 5 ATM water-resistance grade also means you can wear the watch for your aquatic activities.

With support for over 120 sports modes, automatic recognition of seven sports, and 24/7 monitoring of blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate and stress level, the Amazfit GTR Mini represents the finer side of health and fitness.

The Amazfit GTR Mini comes in Midnight Black, Misty Pink and Ocean Blue, and is now available at Amazfit stores for $119.99 in the US and €129.90 in EMEA countries, with more countries and regions following soon.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.

