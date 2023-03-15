NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, started spring in spectacular fashion as clothing of choice for screen legend Lucy Liu when she was recently seen wearing The Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirtdress with Belt and Timeless Pleated Wide-Leg Dense Silk Trousers — both key pieces from the first installment of the global silk icon's 2023 Spring Collection, Life in Color. Ms. Liu shared her stunning style on her Instagram page on March 1 during press day for her new movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Lucy Liu Looks Sensational in LILYSILK at Press Day for Her Upcoming Movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PRNewswire)

LILYSILK's recently launched new collection comprises three distinct parts, namely the Stripe Collection, Lavender Collection, and Paisley Collection. The dominance of vertical lines in the LILYSILK Stripe Collection symbolizes independence, vitality, growth, life energy and potency. The continuous evolution of people's thinking has led to stripes representing the "The Freedom to Choose" and the contrast of navy blue and natural white vertical bold stripes showcases a more sophisticated fashion sense. Along with the flagship Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt, The Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirtdress with Belt and The Amalfi Stripe Wrap Silk Shirtdress are other standout pieces.

"Lucy looks so confident, charming and stunning in this simple but vivid stripe shirt," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Brave, hardworking and a never-stop-exploring and adventurous philosophy, is precisely what LILYSILK pursues too."

Additionally, on March 21, 2023, LILYSILK will officially launch the much-anticipated second installment of its 2023 Spring Collection which will feature five fabulous silk knit pieces. Keep an eye on LILYSILK's official website for more information as the exciting day gets closer.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live a better life and more sustainable lifestyle. Our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. Not all silk is created equal: we craft our products from the finest natural fibers, are committed to zero waste. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every passing moment, every day and forevermore. It is our goal to make you live spectacularly and make the planet a better place.

