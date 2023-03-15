GALE Honored as Top Agency of the Year by Ad Age and Adweek

With record growth in 2022, GALE secures top industry accolades, demonstrating its prowess as an industry agency leader.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GALE , a Business Agency, is proud to announce its win of two top industry awards: Ad Age's A-List and Adweek's Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year. The honors recognize the agency's outstanding growth and its integrated, results-driven approach to working with leading industry clients like H&R Block, Chipotle, MilkPEP, and Hard Rock International among others.

Founded in 2014, GALE has grown to more than 700 employees across nine offices globally. Combined with this significant growth in headcount, GALE experienced a more than 130% increase in revenue last year, making the company one of the fastest-growing agencies in the US.

"This has been a banner year for GALE; being honored by Ad Age and Adweek on the heels of an exceptional growth year is particularly special. We've significantly expanded our teams, brought new expertise into the fold and started working with a number of new clients. But ultimately, this is a moment to recognize all the great people that work at GALE and the great clients we partner with," said GALE CEO and President Brad Simms.

In 2021, GALE was named Ad Age's Data & Analytics Agency of the Year , but 2023 marks the first time GALE has been named to Ad Age's A List, coming in at number five. "We started as seven people specializing in consulting and data and today, we service a client's every need as true business partners, delivering fully integrated solutions and recoupling creative and media. These industry awards highlight the gains we've made as a business, but more importantly, our team's continued focus to help our clients drive meaningful business results," Simms added.

As Adweek's Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year, GALE is recognized for its powerful and growing media practice. Four years into offering this capability, GALE manages a billion dollars in media billings, servicing clients seeking alternatives to traditional media networks.

"At GALE, we live by a simple equation: great people + great clients + great culture = great work," said Simms. "On the inside, we see this equation hard at work in countless ways across the business. It is an honor to receive such incredible recognition and validation from the broader industry. These awards are testaments to the team at GALE, their dedication, high standard of work excellence, and our many loyal, extraordinary client partners."

About GALE

GALE is a Business Agency. We bring business insights to brand storytelling and activate across every channel. With expertise in business strategy, CRM, loyalty, brand storytelling, integrated, performance, creative, and content marketing, experience design and media, GALE creates marketing systems and communications that grow businesses. GALE delivers strong business outcomes for its partners in automotive, QSR, retail, gaming, entertainment, telecom and more. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Denver, Los Angeles, London, Austin, Kansas City and Bengaluru. GALE has received top industry awards including Ad Age's A-List, Ad Age's Data & Analytics Agency of the Year, Adweek's Fastest Growing Agency and Adweek's Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year. For information on GALE, its customer data platform Alchemy™ and its consumer research capability ASK GALE, visit: https://gale.agency/ .

CONTACT

Lindsay Bennett

lindsay.bennett@galepartners.com

917 497 5582

GALE (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.