CEO Alex Allred to Be Elevated to President of Positive Action, Inc.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Action, Inc. ("PAI"), a leading education and technology company for evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) programs, announced today that Alex Allred, a 24-year company veteran, will assume the role of President in addition to continuing in his current role as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Carol Allred, current President and founder of PAI, will then transition to President Emeritus, and the company will continue to benefit from her counsel and guidance.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Positive Action, Inc., I am pleased to name Alex my successor as President of the company in recognition of all he has accomplished as CEO and prior," said Carol Allred. "Under his leadership, we have evolved from pre-internet era beginnings as a traditional educational publisher to an innovative EdTech company with modern e-commerce capabilities and digital offerings."

"Creating Positive Action and growing the company has been my life's work," continued Carol Allred. "I look forward to empowering Alex to pursue the next phase in his vision of implementing the latest technologies to help students develop their potential through Positive Action."

Alex Allred commented, "I am honored to add the role of President to my responsibilities at Positive Action, Inc. Over the past fifty years, Carol has established a legacy that has helped thousands of teachers teach Positive Action to millions of students. I look forward to continuing to build on that foundation as we help a new generation of students learn how to create a positive, respectful, safe and civil society for everyone. Positive Action has always put families first in its program design and for the company to seamlessly pass from one generation to another is a testament to that principle."

"In the coming months, we will be unveiling a new instruction service that features the latest in user experience and technology. Some elements have been in development for more than a decade and will preserve Dr. Carol Allred's original designs and integrate them with modern technology. The app will provide parents and teachers with new and innovative toolsets that were unimaginable when Dr. Allred first envisioned Positive Action 50 years ago," finished Alex Allred.

The leadership transition will take effect in the coming months in coordination with the company's planned initiatives.

About Positive Action, Inc.

Positive Action, Inc. (PAI) is a leading education and technology company for evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) programs. Developed by founder Dr. Carol Allred beginning in 1973 and first published in 1982,the PreK-12 programs are based on the intuitive philosophy that we feel good about ourselves when we do positive actions. PAI produces one of the only SEL programs proven to simultaneously improve student academic achievement and behavior in multiple, multi-year randomized controlled trials, the highest standard of evidence-based education. For more information, visit https://www.positiveaction.net/.

