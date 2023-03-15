Celebrate National Peanut Lover's Day with America's Favorite Nut - Mr. Peanut®

AUSTIN, Minn., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all peanut lovers! Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, and its Planters® brand will celebrate National Peanut Lover's Day on March 15. This beloved day "shell"ebrates the delicious and nutritious nut that millions worldwide enjoy. Not only is the Planters® team responsible for procuring arguably more peanuts than any other U.S. entity, Planters® peanuts have been a popular snack for over a century and are loved for their versatility, snackability and great taste. It is no wonder they have become a staple in pantries across the country.

The MR. PEANUT® character is packing his bags and preparing for his big move to his new home at Hormel Foods in Minnesota. To shellebrate his move to the land of 10,000 lakes, the legume is giving away 10 checks worth $10,000 each to reward Little Acts of Substance in his new home state this summer. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation) (PRNewswire)

To help mark this special day, we encourage everyone to get creative in the kitchen and indulge in your favorite peanut snacks and dishes. And who better to hear from than the iconic Mr. Peanut® - who has been representing the Planters® brand for the past 107 years.

"National Peanut Lover's Day is the perfect day to pick up your favorite Planters® nuts and join peanut lovers around the world in enjoying their favorite snack," said Patrick Horbas, assistant director of marketing, Planters® brand at Hormel Foods. "Of course, the team at Planters® thinks Peanut Lover's Day is every day, but March 15 is a day for everyone to "shell"eberate together."

In honor of National Peanut Lover's Day, the makers of the Planters® brand encourage fans to share their love of peanuts by tagging Mr. Peanut on their favorite social media channels or simply enjoying a handful of peanuts as a delicious snack! For more information, please visit https://www.planters.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

