CarTrawler Continues North American Expansion by Partnering with New US Carrier, Avelo Airlines

DUBLIN and HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarTrawler, the world's leading B2B travel technology company, announced that it has partnered with Avelo Airlines , a new U.S. carrier offering industry-leading affordability, convenience and reliability.

CarTrawler, provider of B2B travel tech solutions, announces partnership with Avelo Airlines (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with Avelo Airlines continues the strong momentum we've built in North America," said Aileen McCormack, CarTrawler's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our market-leading airline technology enables Avelo Airlines' customers to easily shop the entire car rental market, providing both our partner and their customers with the best customer journey end to end."

CarTrawler has developed revenue-optimizing technology in-house that provides their partners' customers with a seamless journey through frictionless integration. Through integrating CarTrawler's SmartBlock technology, Avelo's customers will have more of a personalized experience when shopping for car rentals. Once integrated, SmartBlock requires no technical effort on partners' behalf and has a proven track record across market-leading travel brands, including easyJet, eDreams, Eurowings, and United.

Avelo Airlines Head of Marketing Travis Christ said, "By providing our customers with one-stop access to the rental car market, we are enhancing their travel experience by saving them time and money. CarTrawler enables us to offer a simple and seamless experience for our customers seeking an affordable rental car option at their destination."

Avelo joins CarTrawler's extensive network of leading global travel brands, including United Airlines, easyJet, Volotea, Uber, Hopper, Emirates, Hotels.com and American Express Travel. Avelo customers can book their next rental car at AveloAir.com .

For more information about CarTrawler, visit www.cartrawler.com .

About CarTrawler

CarTrawler is the leading global B2B provider of car rental and mobility solutions to the travel industry. Our purpose is to drive successful partnerships.

CarTrawler's end-to-end technology platform expands our airline and travel partners' offering to their customers, creating substantial ancillary revenue opportunities. We provide unrivalled breadth and depth of content worldwide, including car rental, private airport transfer and ride-hailing services.

CarTrawler creates innovative, data-led solutions for some of the largest travel brands in the world, including United Airlines, American Express, Alaska Airlines, SWISS and easyJet. As a B2B company we focus solely on helping our airline and travel partners build their brands, not our own.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 37 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom .

Media Contacts:

CarTrawler

Edel Corrigan, Content Strategist

ecorrigan@cartrawler.com

+353861449882

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

cgoff@aveloair.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032925/CarTrawler_Avelo_Airlines.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032923/CarTrawler_Logo.jpg

CarTrawler Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CarTrawler