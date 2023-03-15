Barchart and Revenue.AI Partner to Elevate Commodities Trading with Cutting-Edge Market Data Solutions

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a commodity data and technology leader, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Revenue.AI, the provider of a cognitive AI driven pricing platform for commodities trading.

Through this collaboration, Revenue.AI will now enable its customers to access Barchart's market data solutions within their commodities trading platform and AI assistant ZETA, providing them with real-time market data insights and analytics. The partnership will enhance the level of service that both companies provide to their customers, resulting in a comprehensive, cutting-edge approach to commodities trading.

"We are thrilled to partner with Revenue.AI to provide their valued clients with access to our premium market data solutions, giving them timely, accurate, and comprehensive data on market trends," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "With our global real-time market coverage and deep sets of historical data, we are excited to participate in AI powered tools for commodity market analysis."

"Our collaboration with Barchart will enable our clients to access real-time market data insights and use them to make informed decisions while leveraging the power of cognitive AI to minimize risk. Our platform will provide traders with the ability to quickly and accurately assess market conditions, identify trends and execute trades based on the most up-to-date market information," said István Czilik, CEO at Revenue.AI. "We are thrilled to bring our customers the best in trading technology and market intelligence."

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Revenue.AI

Established in the Hague, Netherlands, at the beginning of 2020, Revenue.AI builds a strong connection between business strategies and everyday execution with cognitive AI powered solutions which delivers premium access to data, insights, and analytics to drive organizational success and profitable business performance.

