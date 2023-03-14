Leading IT and Cybersecurity Solutions Provider, AccountabilIT, awarded Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work Designation

PHOENIX, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountabilIT, the top-tier provider of cybersecurity and IT solutions, has recently been recognized with the Solutions Partner for Modern Work Designation by the Microsoft Partner Network program. This award demonstrates Microsoft's recognition of AccountabilIT's exceptional proficiency in implementing and managing Modern Work solutions and unwavering commitment to training, accreditation and delivering customer success.

AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing. (PRNewswire)

"This new solutions partner designation is a testament to our dedication to the Microsoft ecosystem," C. Vermillion, CEO

Modern Work refers to leveraging the entire stack of cloud-based Microsoft solutions, including Office 365, Microsoft 365, Enterprise Mobility and Security, Azure, Power Apps, and more. By achieving this designation, AccountabilIT has demonstrated excellence in providing hybrid work solutions, essential for any business wishing to compete and grow.

"Thanks to the committed professionals on our team, we are among the first 1% of Microsoft Partners to attain this Solutions Partner designation," said Jim Hertle, AccountabilIT COO.

The Cloud Solutions Partner program, launched on October 3, 2022, replaces the Microsoft Partner Network Gold and Silver designations, establishing a higher bar for recognition as a Microsoft Partner. This is AccountabilIT's second Microsoft Solutions Partner designation awarded since October, when they were identified as a Security Solutions Partner with Advanced Specializations in Cloud Security and Threat Protection.

"This new solutions partner designation is a testament to our dedication to the Microsoft ecosystem due to our belief that Microsoft provides the best-of-breed security and collaboration tools needed for modern business today," said Chuck Vermillion, founder and CEO of AccountabilIT.

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT (AIT) is a managed IT & cybersecurity firm headquartered in Arizona. AIT has grown into a leader in cybersecurity and has been recognized for six consecutive years by MSSP Alert as one of the top 250 managed security service providers in the world. AIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions, including Microsoft Sentinel. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and their MSP practice, AIT is the go-to partner for any business's technology outsourcing. Visit AIT online

Contact

Claire Spahr

Marketing Coordinator

Claire.spahr@accountabilit.com

(720) 235-8924

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AccountabilIT