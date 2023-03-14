Flack Global Metals Names Dennis Merino President and CEO of Fabral

Building products veteran returns to lead stand-alone company

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals (FGM) announced today that Dennis Merino has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the newly acquired Fabral Metal and Wall Roofing Systems. Fabral is an independent organization and the first venture of FGM's new direct equity investment platform, Flack Manufacturing Investments (FMI), centered on steel-consuming OEMs.

New President and CEO of Fabral, Dennis Merino (PRNewswire)

Merino possesses over 30 years of experience in the building products sector, most recently as President of Castle & Cooke Building Materials. His appointment is Merino's second tenure with Fabral; he previously held the role of Vice President and General Manager.

"Dennis has a proven track record leading teams through M&A scenarios and shares our growth mindset," said Jeremy Flack, Flack Global Metals Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "He is a respected leader to have at the helm of Fabral as we forge a new path by investing in the business, the team, enhanced equipment and the most trusted technologies."

Merino graduated from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School with a degree in Business Administration and Management and is in the process of obtaining his MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University.

"I can say from experience, Fabral has the best team in the industry. I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside them again," said Merino. "With Jeremy's support and vision for the future, we will now be able to create leading-edge experiences for Fabral team members and customers alike."

Fabral is the premier supplier of metal building envelope solutions for multiple end markets including residential, commercial and post frame/agricultural. FGM is a hybrid organization combining an innovative domestic flat rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager with a financial services firm that focuses on delivering supply and pricing certainty within the metals space.

Fabral has eight locations throughout the United States with 246 employees and over 500 customers across those facilities. Fabral also includes the CopperCraft brand of architectural products.

ABOUT FLACK GLOBAL METALS

In 2010, Flack Global Metals (FGM) was founded with the mission to reinvent how metal is bought and sold. Twelve years later, the company has evolved into a hybrid organization combining an innovative domestic flat-rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager with a financial services firm supported by the most sophisticated ferrous trading desk in the industry known as Flack Metal Bank (FMB). Together, FGM and FMB deliver certainty and provide optionality to control commodity price risk in the volatile steel industry.

CONTACTS:

Patty Rioux

ODEA Group, LLC

312.893.5163

patty@teamodea.com

Michael Vaughn

Fabral Metal Wall & Roof Systems

678.670.7549

mvaughn@fabral.com

Flack Global Metals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Flack Global Metals) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flack Global Metals