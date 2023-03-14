EntTelligence Announces New Partnership with IMAX® for Advanced Moviegoer Insights and Measurement Analysis

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EntTelligence today announced a new agreement that gives IMAX Corporation® (NYSE: IMAX) access to robust theatrical impression-based analytics. Under the agreement, IMAX will gain access to EntTelligence's pioneering platform, which provides detailed analysis from over 3,000 theaters. The specialized technology offers precise capacity and attendance measurement at the seat level within theater complexes.

The impression-based analytics resource serving the Hollywood community. (PRNewsfoto/EntTelligence) (PRNewswire)

"IMAX has revolutionized the theatrical viewing experience. To have this advanced team recognize EntTelligence's capabilities is a testament to what our brilliant engineers and thought leaders have built," said EntTelligence's Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, Steve Buck. "We're thrilled to partner with IMAX and assist with the detailed analysis of their impressive slate of films."

EntTelligence's proprietary approach homogenizes observed information from hundreds of theater chains, parses data by market, and offers many industry-first features including daypart analysis where users can accurately determine audience exposure of content including the ads/trailers within the given auditoriums.

"We're excited to collaborate with EntTelligence and dig even deeper into theatrical analytics as we continue to drive growth across global box office," said Craig Dehmel, Head of Global Distribution, IMAX. "We look forward to tapping into their leading-edge technology and measurement insights to further enhance the IMAX Experience for moviegoers."

About EntTelligence

EntTelligence is a cutting-edge data analytics and measurement firm that utilizes proprietary technology, machine learning and movie-goer analytics partnering with motion picture groups, streaming services, and all constituents of the entertainment content eco-system. EntTelligence's theatrical platform serves as a new currency to bridge from Out-of-Home analysis to In-Home viewing allowing for precise audience measurement, marketing effectiveness insight, and genuine attribution intelligence.

For more information, visit www.EntTelligence.com.

CONTACT:

press@enttelligence.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EntTelligence