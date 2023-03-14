Active Electrical Scan Array Design Company Rapidtek to Showcase Latest Innovations at Satellite Show 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidtek, a leading Taiwanese phased array antenna design and RF testing solution provider, is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming Satellite Show 2023, the premier global satellite technology event, taking place from March 14-16 in Washington, DC, USA.

Rapidtek's team showcased their advanced phased array antennas and communication payloads in Satellite 2023. (PRNewswire)

As a company that has been at the cutting edge of the satellite industry for years, Rapidtek is excited to once again exhibit at the Satellite Show, where it will showcase its latest innovations and connect, attend with Taiwan Space Agency (TASA), Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), and other leading companies in the field in Taiwan Pavilion. With three consecutive years of attendance at the event, Rapidtek has kept well connected with the worldwide prominent partners in the industry and is dedicated to staying at the forefront of advancements in low earth orbit satellite technology.

Rapidtek established its Advanced RF R&D Center last year and extend the CubeSat Integration and Testing Laboratory with the experts of National Central University this February. These new facilities show it is staying at the cutting edge of advancements in satellite technology. By investing in research and development, Rapidtek aims to continue providing its clients with the best service and solutions.

"We are thrilled to participate in Satellite Show 2023," said Arthur Wang, founder and CEO of Rapidtek. "This event provides a unique opportunity for us to showcase our latest solutions, connect with industry experts and explore new business opportunities."

During the event, Rapidtek will showcase its range of innovative active electrical scan array (AESA) designs and RF testing solutions, such as phased array antennas, communication payloads, and up-down converters, a whole range of lines offers reliable and high-performance connectivity for a variety of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite applications. As a company that has been selected to deliver in Taiwan Space Agency's 3U CubeSat project, Rapidtek will be on hand to discuss its latest offerings and share insights into the industry's latest trends and advancements.

"We are confident that our solutions will appeal to a wide range of attendees at the Satellite Show," added Alex Chou, CTO of Rapidtek. "Our products are designed to meet the needs of customers in the low earth orbit satellite and CubeSat industries, and we look forward to connecting with new partners and exploring new business opportunities."

Rapidtek invites all attendees to visit its booth at No. 2553 to learn more about its latest products and solutions. The company's team will be available to discuss its offerings and answer any questions attendees may have.

"We look forward to seeing you at Satellite Show 2023 and sharing the latest innovations from Rapidtek," concluded Arthur Wang, founder and CEO of Rapidtek.

About Rapidtek

Rapidtek Technologies Inc. is a renowned leader in providing top-notch RF test solutions to global customers for many years. The company is dedicated to helping its clients navigate the ever-evolving communication landscape and achieve their goals by offering advanced AESA RF FEM design, RF systems, including LEO user terminals and communication payload, and MP (mass production) RF tests (conductive/OTA) solutions. With a strategic vision of "From Production to Product, From Giga to Tera," Rapidtek is committed to providing premium-quality and competitive products, ranging up to 110GHz. To learn more about Rapidtek and its extensive range of solutions, please visit www.rapidtek.net.

