G FUEL and Konami Cross Media NY Race Through the Jungle to Present "CONTRA"-Inspired Energy Drink

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, celebrates CONTRA, one of the most iconic run and gun-style shooting games over the last 35 years, with the release of the latest G FUEL Rapid Fire Energy Formula. This exciting new flavor is available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs now at GFUEL.com.

"Konami Cross Media NY is thrilled to work with G FUEL to create this highly prized CONTRA-inspired beverage collection," said Jennifer Coleman, Vice President of Marketing and Licensing at Konami. "This drink will energize our fan base with a fantastic flavor that evokes the tropics and stimulates the senses for players to stay focused and on top of their game."

You find yourself in the 27th century. Two commandos, Bill Rizer and Lance Bean, give you a brief and a brand-new power-up to welcome you as the newest member of the special guerrilla task force, code-named CONTRA. Load up and defeat the armies of alien invaders seeking to destroy the Earth with the G FUEL Rapid Fire Collector's Box.

Rapid Fire's delightfully sweet mandarin orange taste is matched by the epic full-art Collector's Box which shows Bill and Lance fighting off hordes of alien enemy combatants from the franchise's 8-bit debut. Each Collector's Box comes with the new G FUEL Rapid Fire 40-Serving Tub and an exclusive 16 oz Shaker Cup that is completely wrapped in a CONTRA action scene.

G FUEL Rapid Fire is sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"CONTRA remains one of the hardest and most satisfying side-scrolling shooters I ever had the joy of playing," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "It's still just as challenging today. But thanks to our collaboration with Konami, we might just have an edge over those invading alien hordes with G FUEL Rapid Fire in our arsenal!"

Grab the new G FUEL Rapid Fire Collector's Box inspired by CONTRA, now at GFUEL.com.

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of: Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, Sentinels Esports, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Konami Cross Media NY, Inc.

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. is a member of KONAMI Group and specializes in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, BOMBERMAN, CONTRA and Frogger.

