Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival Returns with Globally Inspired Menu, Headlining Concerts for All Tastes and All-New Serengeti Flyer Attraction

Guests will embark on a globally inspired culinary experience featuring 79 chef-crafted and mixologist curated tastes inspired by cultures from around the world

Twenty-three headlining acts from different genres will take the stage at the Festival Field throughout 11 event weekends

Pass Members benefit with exclusive perks such as complimentary festival samples, an exclusive 18-item sampler for the price of a 15-item and early entry to festival concerts

Starting at $15 per month, Annual Passes are the best way to enjoy the Food & Wine Festival, 23 live concerts and an entire year to experience new thrills like Serengeti Flyer

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Food & Wine Festival will offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience of flavor and rhythm from various latitudes of the world. Beginning on March 10, the highly anticipated event will provide guests with an elevated culinary experience and the opportunity to enjoy live musical performances from some of the most popular artists in the entertainment industry. The event runs through May 21, featuring a total of 20 food and beverage cabins for guests to sip and savor and 23 live concerts. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is included with park admission.

All-New Globally Inspired Culinary Offerings

Inspired by a variety of cultures, guests will have the opportunity to explore more than 20 globally inspired culinary offerings. For the perfect pairing, the choices range from 39 wines from regions near and far, 14 craft, domestic and international beers, bourbon tastings and more. From flavors of Asia to Busch Gardens' own Xcursions store serving house-made coaster themed sweets, there is a dish for every palate at the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival. Guests can indulge with the following delights:

NEW! – Trek Through Africa Cabin - African Vegetable Curry & Naan Bread (Vegetarian)

NEW! – Twisted Egg Rolls Cabin – Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll with Ranch Dipping Sauce

NEW! – Moroccan Market Cabin - Berbere Spiced Chicken Batbout

NEW! – Greek Isles Cabin - Lamb Lollipop with Mint Demi-Glaze (Gluten Free)

NEW! – European Delight Cabin - Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Cream Sauce (Vegetarian)

NEW! – Asian Inspired Cabin - Spicy Pork Belly with Mandarin Orange Soy Glaze (Gluten Free)

NEW! – Springs Taproom Bar & Lounge – Traditional Tuna Poke

NEW! – Cocktails & Beer Cabin – Spicy Watermelon Margarita Craft Cocktail

NEW! – Xcursions Gift Shop – Signature Coaster Cupcake 4-Pack

NEW! – Latin Twist Cabin – Piña Colada Trifle

Headlining Concerts for Every Taste

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is dishing up a variety of headlining concerts for every taste as part of the Food & Wine Festival. Twenty-three headlining acts spanning genres of pop, rock, country, and more, will take the Festival Field Stage for 11 weekends jam-packed with rhythm and flavor.

Kansas – March 11

Maddie & Tae – March 12

SWV – March 18

Dustin Lynch – March 19

Rodney Atkins – March 25

Flo Rida – March 26

Jeremy Camp – April 1

Coming Soon! – April 2

+LIVE+ – April 8

The Fab Four – April 9

38 Special – April 15

Mitchell Tenpenny – April 16

Air Supply – April 22

Gabby Barrett – April 23

Hoobastank – April 29

WALK THE MOON – April 30

All headlining concert performances are included with park admission and will take place in the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival main stage located past the cabins on the Festival Pathway. To view showtimes, purchase reserved seating and VIP packages, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

A Celebración with Latin Flare for Cinco de Mayo and Viva la Música

The Food & Wine Festival transforms into a melting pot of Latin cultures featuring world-renowned iconic dishes and live música from award-winning Latin artists. For this Latin fiesta, guests can expect a complete transformation of the festival area and enjoy authentic Latin gastronomy and entertainment. Cinco de Mayo and Viva La Música celebrate the diverse Latino heritage and culture with the authentic flavors and rhythms of Mexican, South American and Caribbean countries into the mix.

Cinco de Mayo and Viva la Música takes place every Saturday and Sunday from May 5 - 21 and are included with daily park admission, Annual Pass or Fun Cards. The full Latin artists' lineup for 2023 is:

The Como La Flor Band – May 5

Celia Vive – A Tribute to Celia Cruz – May 6

El Gran Combo – May 7

Toño Rosario – May 13

Grupo Niche – May 14

Elvis Crespo – May 20

Luisito Ayala y la Puerto Rican Power – May 21

Sampler Lanyards Provide the Best Way to Experience the Food & Wine Festival

The absolute best way to experience the flavors of the Food & Wine Festival at Busch Gardens is with a Food & Wine Sampler Lanyard. Starting at $70 and redeemable at the numerous cabins located throughout the park, Sampler Lanyards offer the best value for guests and will be available in quantities of 10 and 15. An exclusive 18-item sampler for the same price as a 15-item is available for all Pass Members. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

Add More Flavor to Your Experience with a VIP Seating Package

Busch Gardens has the perfect ingredients for an exclusive experience at the Food & Wine Festival with VIP Seating packages. Guests can get up-close to their favorite artists, enjoy one complimentary beverage and gain access to a private VIP bar. Package includes one entry per reservation to the VIP reserved seating area on the concert field and one beverage at the VIP Bar. Reservation is only valid for the date and time purchased. To reserve a VIP Seating Package guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

Annual Passes and Fun Cards Offer the Best Way to Play

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Annual Pass is the best way to enjoy an entire year of thrilling attractions and exciting seasonal events. Categorized in easy-to-use tiers, options provide guests with unlimited year-round admission and unbeatable benefits including free parking, in-park discounts and monthly rewards starting as low as $15.

Additionally, those interested in paying for a day and playing all year can take advantage of the current buy-one-get-one Fun Card offer. For a limited time, guests purchasing a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.

Guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the Annual Pass program's benefits and monthly rewards, the current special offer for the 2023 Fun Card and stay in the know about new events, special deals and future announcements by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and Twitter.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

