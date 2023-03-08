Balance Point Announces Partner Promotions

WESTPORT, Conn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point") is pleased to announce the promotions of Nathan Elliott and Adam Sauerteig to Partner.

Balance Point Capital Partners, LP. (PRNewsfoto/Balance Point Capital Partners,) (PRNewswire)

Both Mr. Elliott and Mr. Sauerteig have been instrumental in advancing Balance Point's strategy of providing flexible and patient capital solutions to the lower middle market, since joining Balance Point in 2014 and 2010, respectively.

Seth Alvord, Managing Partner said, "We are proud of the incredible value that Nathan and Adam have contributed to our firm. Their dedication to Balance Point and our limited partners has been critical to the growth and performance of our investment platform. We are fortunate to have had their support for nearly a decade and are looking forward to their continued success as Partners."

"Adam has been a critical member of the Balance Point team since our earliest days and has been an important driver of the development of our growth and culture, while at the same time, delivering great investment outcomes for our investors. Nathan has been an integral leader of our portfolio management functionality, and his integrity and acumen has served as the foundation of our infrastructure. I look forward to their continued success and growth." added Partner Justin Kaplan.

Mr. Elliott will continue to serve in his role as Head of Portfolio Management and will continue to originate and execute investments. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Elliott was a Vice President at Jefferies Finance, LLC where he spent four years and was responsible for the underwriting and execution of syndicated bank loans and bridge financings primarily for sponsor-led LBO and M&A transactions. Prior to that, Mr. Elliott was an Assistant Vice President at GE Capital underwriting cash flow loans for LBOs and M&A transactions. Mr. Elliott is also a graduate of GE Capital's selective 2-year ECLP (Experienced Commercial Leadership Program) which combines extensive formal finance and Six Sigma training with 6-month rotations throughout the GE Capital businesses. Mr. Elliott received a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.

Mr. Sauerteig will continue to help lead the Investment Team with the responsibility of deal origination, deal execution and portfolio management. Since joining Balance Point in 2010, Mr. Sauerteig has underwritten, structured, and executed debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies across a variety of industries including Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, and Business Services. Mr. Sauerteig previously worked as a Summer Associate in the Investment Banking Division of Lazard. Mr. Sauerteig holds a Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

