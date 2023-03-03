The V Foundation Commemorates 30th Anniversary with Giving Week Campaign, PSA Starring Coach Mike Krzyzewski and ESPN Documentary

Foundation to honor Jim Valvano's "Don't Give Up . . . Don't Ever Give Up!"® spirit as it continues its work to achieve Victory Over Cancer®

CARY, N.C., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top cancer research charity, is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the organization's inception, announced during founder Jim Valvano's famous ESPYs speech on March 4, 1993. Over the course of the year, the V Foundation will promote initiatives and events aligned with advancing cancer research and saving lives. It begins with a Giving Week campaign Saturday, March 4, through Jim's birthday on March 10, including a 1:1 match for all donations (up to $175,000) thanks to generous partners of the organization. Those interested in donating can do so at www.v.org/donate.

"His vision to start this was divine intervention, really." -- Coach K

During Giving Week, the Foundation will debut a new PSA starring Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, encouraging support for cancer research. Coach Krzyzewski has actively been a V Foundation advocate since his dear friend, Jim Valvano, announced the organization thirty years ago, just before his passing.

"He had great vision, but I do think he would be surprised with where we're at today," Coach K said. "More so with the potential of where we can be as a result of the first 30 years. His vision to start this was divine intervention, really. Hopefully, in 30 years, no one will be in the arena, but if they do go in the arena, we will have a cure for every form of cancer."

Coach K will be among those featured in a new one-hour documentary about Jim's 1993 ESPYS speech that will premiere on ESPN this July.

For the last three decades, the V Foundation has awarded 100% of all direct donations to game-changing cancer research to help accelerate Jim's vision of Victory Over Cancer®. To date, over $310 million has been awarded through the V Foundation to grantees from the 71 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers and other exceptional research institutions. Grants are awarded through a process vetted by a Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of the nation's top doctors and scientists.

"This year, we will recognize the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation, the undeniable impact of research on cancer outcomes in the last thirty years and our vision of Victory Over Cancer®," said V Foundation CEO, Shane Jacobson. "Today's cancer research is tomorrow's victory."

Additional anniversary activations throughout the year include:

ESPN's V Foundation Roadblock ( March 4 ) : At 11:45a.m, E.T., ESPN platforms will showcase a 15-minute Roadblock that highlights Jim's legacy and ESPYS speech simultaneously across several networks.

Survive and Advance ( April 4 ): ESPN2 will air NC State team's National Championship run, the Don't Ever Give Up show that features the powerful ESPYS speeches of Jim Valvano , Stuart Scott , Robin Roberts , Craig Sager and Jim Kelly , and more related content. ESPN2 will air Survive and Advance , the 30 for 30 on Valvano's 1983team's National Championship run, the Don't Ever Give Up show that features the powerful ESPYS speeches ofand, and more related content.

30 th Anniversary Gala ( June 3 ) : To commemorate Jim, his legacy and the achievements of the V Foundation, the organization will host a fundraising gala at Valvano's home court, Reynolds Coliseum, on North Carolina State's campus. Members of Jim's 1983 national championship NC State team will be in attendance. ( : To commemorate Jim, his legacy and the achievements of the V Foundation, the organization will host a fundraising gala at Valvano's home court, Reynolds Coliseum, oncampus. Members of Jim's 1983 national championshipteam will be in attendance. ( Home - 30th Anniversary Gala

Valvano Documentary: During ESPYS week in July, ESPN will premiere a one-hour documentary on Valvano's 1993 ESPYS speech and its legacy 30 years later.

V Week ( Nov. 28-Dec. 10 ) : ESPN's V Week utilizes the worldwide leader in sports' premier platforms to raise awareness and critical funds among sports fans about the importance of cancer research.

th Annual Wine Celebration in Napa Valley , the 18th Annual Dick Vitale Gala , and the Boo-Yah! A Celebration of Stuart Scott . More information about these events can be found at Other events include the 25Annual Wine Celebration in, the 18Annual, and the Boo-Yah! A Celebration of. More information about these events can be found at www.v.org/events-fundraisers/

Research funded by the V Foundation is changing the cancer landscape and producing breakthroughs in cancer prevention, treatment, and remission. Since 1991, the cancer death in the United States has fallen by 33%. For more information, visit the V Foundation's website, www.v.org.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $310 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

