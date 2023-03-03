ProfNet Expert Alerts for March 03, 2023

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

ChatGPT & Education

Social Emotional Learning (SEL)

ChatGPT & Education

Dr. Kim Round

Associate Dean and Academic Programs Director

Western Governors University's School of Education

"Over time, ChatGPT can provide a foundation for offering personalized learning experiences where unnecessary friction is removed - allowing the student to focus on achieving transformational learning. Through technology, such as artificial intelligence and analytics, learning environments adapt to each learner based on their needs. ChatGPT has the potential to provide personalized tutoring to help learners elevate their critical thinking, as opposed to becoming mired in the mechanics of learning. However, we need to encourage learners to practice digital literacy – to always validate the information they receive in the process."

ChatGPT and the Future of Learning

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimround

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/lp/teach/wgu/school-education.html

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

Social Emotional Learning (SEL)

Dr. Stacey Ludwig Johnson

Senior Vice President and Executive Dean

Western Governors University's School of Education

"Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is lifelong learning. When teaching colleges intentionally engage in social and emotional skill development, we are better equipped to transfer those skills to our young learners. By anticipating skills for success and developing them through instruction and repeated practice, we set everyone up for success. Teaching is very much a rewarding profession, and with effective SEL tools and strategies, aspiring educators will carve out a better and brighter path for their students in the classroom – and beyond."

Teaching the Teachers: Social-Emotional Learning for K-12 Student Success

https://www.linkedin.com/in/stacey-ludwig-johnson-0bba1715

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/lp/teach/wgu/school-education.html

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

