Titan America Trumpets Two ENERGY STAR® Cement Plants with Superior Energy Efficiency

NORFOLK, Va., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America's Roanoke Cement Company (RCC), Troutville, Virginia plant, along with its sister plant (Pennsuco), located in Medley, FL, have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) ENERGY STAR certification. ENERGY STAR signifies that these cement plants perform in the top 25 percent nationwide for energy efficiency and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. RCC and Pennsuco have earned ENERGY STARS for 16 and 15 years in a row, respectively, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings.

Both plants have fully converted to Type IL low carbon cement.

"Titan America is pleased by EPA's ENERGY STAR certification in recognition of each of our plants' energy efficiency efforts," said Chris Bayne, Titan America's Corporate Energy Manager. "Through this achievement, we have demonstrated our commitment to environmental stewardship while also lowering our energy costs."

In 2022, RCC and Pennsuco improved energy performance by managing energy strategically across their entire organizations and making cost-effective improvements. EPA verifies the performance of applicants annually to assess continuous improvement among other parameters.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's buildings is critical to protecting our environment," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their operations more efficient and earning EPA's ENERGY STAR certification."

Through its energy initiatives, RCC has achieved a 12% reduction in the plant's use of electrical energy and eased the Commonwealth of Virginia's electric grid by shifting use demand. The Pennsuco plant has built the capacity to utilize solely alternative fuels and natural gas with its cement production. Pennsuco features a $20 million state-of-the-art facility dedicated to alternative fuel production. The plant has seen a reduction of CO2 by 18% since 2015. Both Titan America plants have fully converted production to Type IL limestone cement, which reduces greenhouse gases by up to 15%.

"At Titan, we are committed to meeting the ENERGY STAR annual certification for superior energy efficiency, achieved in 16 straight years at RCC, along with 15 consecutive ENERGY STARS at the Pennsuco plant," said Bayne. "The lessons we learned from ENERGY STAR—continuous improvement and accountability through benchmarking tools, among others – have been drawn upon in also having our two plants certified to the ISO 50001 standards, the only cement plants in the U.S. that have obtained this level of documented energy management performance."

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all 50 states have earned the ENERGY STAR. For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants

About Titan America, LLC

Titan America, LLC (www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titan-cement.com.

