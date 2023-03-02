NEURELIS WINS 2023 PM360 PHARMA CHOICE MULTICHANNEL GOLD AWARD FOR 'GIVE SEIZURES THE SPRAYER' MARKETING CAMPAIGN

'Give Seizures the Sprayer', marketing campaign led by Beth Henriksen , Director of Marketing, Neurelis, Inc., wins the 2023 PM360 Pharma Choice Multichannel Gold Award

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurelis, Inc. is proud to announce the 'Give Seizures the Sprayer' marketing campaign for VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) CIV has won a 2023 PM360 Pharma Choice Multichannel Gold Award. PM360, a leading health and life sciences marketing industry trade magazine, established the Pharma Choice Awards to honor the year's best creative campaigns and marketing initiatives from the life sciences industry. Based on popular vote from the publication's readers, voters are asked to assess submissions based on content, format, imagination, influence on the industry, audience impact, and overall quality. More than 8,500 votes were cast for the 13th Annual PM360 Pharma Choice Awards.

(PRNewsfoto/Neurelis, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This award is an incredible honor, notably as it is voted upon by peers and fellow marketers. We all understand the work that goes into campaign development and the goal to be both differentiated and authentic," said Beth Henriksen, Director of Marketing, Neurelis. "The campaign was inspired by the shared frustration people with epilepsy and their care partners experience when their daily lives are disrupted by seizure clusters. We channeled that energy into this campaign to spark conversation and bring awareness to VALTOCO as a treatment option."

Created in collaboration with Fingerpaint Marketing, a full-service advertising agency that specializes in creating analytics-enabled integrated solutions for biopharma, the 'Give Seizures the Sprayer' campaign reflects the relief and spirit VALTOCO evokes in people with epilepsy who experience seizure clusters and their care partners. With the goal of empowering people to stand up to seizure clusters, the messaging shined through.

"At Neurelis, we partner with those impacted by epilepsy to foster confidence in a rescue therapy that can help get them back to their daily activities," said Founder and CEO of Neurelis, Craig Chambliss. "Empowering people with epilepsy to manage their seizure clusters and have a better quality of life is at the heart of everything we do."

VALTOCO is the most prescribed FDA-approved product for short-term treatment of seizure clusters in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older. VALTOCO was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Jan. 10, 2020.

About Neurelis

Neurelis, Inc., is a commercial-stage neuroscience company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and orphan neurologic disorders characterized by high unmet medical need. In 2020, the FDA approved Neurelis' VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) as an acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from an individual's usual seizure pattern in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older. VALTOCO is a proprietary formulation of diazepam incorporating the science of INTRAVAIL®. Intravail's transmucosal absorption enhancement technology enables the noninvasive delivery of a broad range of protein, peptide and small-molecule drugs. In its approval of VALTOCO, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also granted Neurelis Orphan Drug Exclusivity and recognized VALTOCO's intranasal route of administration as a clinically superior contribution to patient care over the previously approved standard-of-care treatment (a rectal gel formulation of diazepam). For more information on VALTOCO, please visit http://www.valtoco.com/. In addition to VALTOCO, Neurelis is developing NRL-4 as a noninvasive rescue therapy to address the escalation of acute agitation symptoms associated with schizophrenia and bipolar 1 mania in adults. In addition, Neurelis is developing NRL-1049 (previously known as BA-1049), an investigational, pre-clinical stage small molecule Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor, for the treatment of cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMS), a rare disorder of the central nervous system (CNS). For more information on Neurelis, please visit http://www.neurelis.com/. For the latest scientific information on VALTOCO, please visit http://www.neurelismedicalaffairs.com/.

Important Safety Information about VALTOCO:

Indication

VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) is indicated for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (ie, seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from a patient's usual seizure pattern in patients with epilepsy 6 years of age and older.

WARNING: RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH OPIOIDS; ABUSE, MISUSE, AND ADDICTION; and DEPENDENCE AND WITHDRAWAL REACTIONS

Concomitant use of benzodiazepines and opioids may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death. Reserve concomitant prescribing of these drugs for patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate. Limit dosages and durations to the minimum required. Follow patients for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation.

The use of benzodiazepines, including VALTOCO, exposes users to risks of abuse, misuse, and addiction, which can lead to overdose or death. Abuse and misuse of benzodiazepines commonly involve concomitant use of other medications, alcohol, and/or illicit substances, which is associated with an increased frequency of serious adverse outcomes. Before prescribing VALTOCO and throughout treatment, assess each patient's risk for abuse, misuse, and addiction.

The continued use of benzodiazepines may lead to clinically significant physical dependence. The risks of dependence and withdrawal increase with longer treatment duration and higher daily dose. Although VALTOCO is indicated only for intermittent use, if used more frequently than recommended, abrupt discontinuation or rapid dosage reduction of VALTOCO may precipitate acute withdrawal reactions, which can be life-threatening. For patients using VALTOCO more frequently than recommended, to reduce the risk of withdrawal reactions, use a gradual taper to discontinue VALTOCO.

Contraindications: VALTOCO is contraindicated in patients with:

Hypersensitivity to diazepam

Acute narrow-angle glaucoma

Central Nervous System (CNS) Depression

Benzodiazepines, including VALTOCO, may produce CNS depression. Caution patients against engaging in hazardous activities requiring mental alertness, such as operating machinery, driving a motor vehicle, or riding a bicycle, until the effects of the drug, such as drowsiness, have subsided, and as their medical condition permits.

The potential for a synergistic CNS-depressant effect when VALTOCO is used with alcohol or other CNS depressants must be considered, and appropriate recommendations made to the patient and/or care partner.

Suicidal Behavior and Ideation

Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), including VALTOCO, increase the risk of suicidal ideation and behavior. Patients treated with any AED for any indication should be monitored for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or behavior, and/or unusual changes in mood or behavior.

Glaucoma

Benzodiazepines, including VALTOCO, can increase intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. VALTOCO may be used in patients with open-angle glaucoma only if they are receiving appropriate therapy. VALTOCO is contraindicated in patients with narrow-angle glaucoma.

Neonatal Sedation and Withdrawal Syndrome

Use of VALTOCO late in pregnancy can result in sedation (respiratory depression, lethargy, hypotonia) and/or withdrawal symptoms (hyperreflexia, irritability, restlessness, tremors, inconsolable crying, and feeding difficulties) in the neonate. Monitor neonates exposed to VALTOCO during pregnancy or labor for signs of sedation and monitor neonates exposed to VALTOCO during pregnancy for signs of withdrawal; manage these neonates accordingly.

Risk of Serious Adverse Reactions in Infants due to Benzyl Alcohol Preservative

VALTOCO is not approved for use in neonates or infants. Serious and fatal adverse reactions, including "gasping syndrome," can occur in neonates and low-birth-weight infants treated with benzyl alcohol–preserved drugs, including VALTOCO. The "gasping syndrome" is characterized by central nervous system depression, metabolic acidosis, and gasping respirations. The minimum amount of benzyl alcohol at which serious adverse reactions may occur is not known.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (at least 4%) were somnolence, headache, and nasal discomfort.

Diazepam, the active ingredient in VALTOCO, is a Schedule IV controlled substance.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Neurelis, Inc. at 1-866-696-3873 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 (www.fda.gov/medwatch).

Please read full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning, for additional important safety information.

Contacts:

Neurelis:

Brittany Bradrick, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, +1 858 251 2135

Media:

Glenn Silver, FINN Partners, +1 646 871 8485

