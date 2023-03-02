DICK'S Sporting Goods and Just Women's Sports Team Up with 6 WNBA Stars for Second Annual Women's College Basketball Bracket Challenge

Elena Delle Donne, Breanna Stewart, Arike Ogunbowale, Stefanie Dolson, Destanni Henderson, and Michaela Onyenwere to Help Promote $150,000 First Prize

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Just Women's Sports (JWS), the leading multimedia platform exclusively dedicated to women's sports, are partnering with WNBA Champion, 2x WNBA MVP and Olympic gold medalist Elena Delle Donne ; WNBA MVP and champion, Olympic gold medalist, and 4x NCAA champion and 4x Most Outstanding Player Breanna Stewart ; 2018 NCAA champion and MVP Arike Ogunbowale ; 2021 WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Stefanie Dolson ; 2022 NCAA champion Destanni Henderson ; and 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere to launch their second annual women's college basketball Bracket Challenge, offering $150,000 to the winner.

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Just Women's Sports launch their second annual women's college basketball Bracket Challenge, offering $150,000 to the winner. (PRNewswire)

Starting today, fans can register to participate on the official JWS x DICK'S Bracket Challenge website. On March 12, once tournament teams have been named, fans can begin filling out their selections. Bracket submissions will close on March 17 at the start of the first tournament game. In addition to the grand prize, $250 DICK'S gift cards will be awarded to the second and third place winners. This is the second year DICK'S and JWS have partnered on a Bracket Challenge with the goal of engaging women's basketball fans and athletes alike.

"Basketball has been one of the most transformative agents in my life, and I am excited to help spread the word for basketball fans and athletes of all ages," said Delle Donne. "The tournament is a special time of year and with such parity in the women's game, I'm interested to see who fans pick to win it all."

Emily Syverud, the 2022 JWS x DICK'S Bracket Challenge winner, followed the women's college basketball season via Just Women's Sports and filled out her bracket based on the insight she picked up along the way, rooting for her dad's alma mater – University of Iowa – and her favorite powerhouse teams. Emily, a graduate from the University of Minnesota Medical School, used the winnings to help pay off her medical school student loans, donate to Twin Cities nonprofits like Keystone Community Services and treat her fiancé to a ski trip in Switzerland for his 30th birthday.

"It was great to see increased interest in the women's tournament last year," said Kate Fedishen, DICK'S Sporting Goods Vice President of Global Brand and Category Marketing. "We hope to encourage even more fans to fill out a women's bracket and enjoy one of the most exciting times of the sports year: March basketball!"

"We had incredible success with our partner DICK'S Sporting Goods last year and are excited to launch our second annual Bracket Challenge," said Haley Rosen, Just Women's Sports' Founder, and CEO. "Just Women's Sports' mission is to bring hype and excitement across the women's game and we're giving the passionate fans of women's college basketball a way to experience and be a part of this year's tournament."

JWS x DICK'S Bracket Challenge Details

The 64-team Bracket Challenge will give fans an accessible and exciting destination with news and analysis to help make predictions and compete among friends. In addition, fans can follow an array of All-Star athletes on the JWS website as they try to walk away with a perfect bracket.

For complete contest rules, please visit: justwomenssports.com/bracketchallengerules

About Just Women's Sports Inc.

Just Women's Sports Inc. is a digital-first consumer media brand dedicated to 100% women's sports, 100% of the time. Through digital content, original programming, live events and more, JWS brings fans everything they need to see and know in the world of women's sports.

Just Women's Sports is proudly backed by an All-Star group of investors, including Blue Pool Capital, Will Ventures, and Thirty Five Ventures, as well as a roster of world-famous athletes including Billie Jean King, Allyson Felix and Abby Wambach.

Find Just Women's Sports online at justwomenssports.com and on Instagram , TikTok , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping .

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

