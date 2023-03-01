Snapchef Expands to Ohio

Foodservice Training and Staffing Agency Opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapchef, a leader in hospitality and foodservice staffing, announces the opening of its newest office in Columbus, Ohio. After 20 years of a proven business model and experience in servicing the country's premier foodservice organizations, Snapchef launched its franchise expansion initiative in 2022.

Snapchef (PRNewswire)

Snapchef provides unique services to help solve the demand for qualified and vetted foodservice employees. Each Snapchef location uses its proprietary software, the Snapchef app and its scheduling portal, to ensure staffing needs are fulfilled quickly and seamlessly. Clients also receive unbeatable support from the local ownership and management provided by the Snapchef franchise model.

"I actually wasn't actively looking to start a franchise but during a tradeshow for new franchises, I had a great conversation with Walter (Snapchef Director of Franchise Operations), said Nasandra Wright, Executive Director, Snapchef Columbus. "Snapchef is aligned so well with my interests and my past work experience in the food safety industry. It reminded me of all the chefs I have encountered who desperately needed an extra set of trained hands."

Snapchef provides clients with flexible staffing solutions ranging from dishwashers and prep cooks to Executive Chefs. Snapchef ensures its employees are properly trained and meet the needs of a client's kitchen, including those on college campuses, in sports stadiums, hospitals or restaurants, allowing clients to focus on their kitchens and reducing staff turnover.

"Snapchef not only provides experienced workers to businesses, but it also provides our employees with trade skills and a career path," said Walter Miska, Snapchef Director of Franchising. Snapchef franchises offer entrepreneurs a turnkey operation that includes extensive corporate support, proprietary software, our FastTrack culinary training program, and a proven business method that gets locations operational quickly to meet the demand for skilled kitchen staff.

"I'm so excited about our Columbus location," said Todd Snopkowski, Snapchef Co-founder and CEO. "The Snapchef business model has a proven track record of success in New England, so it is really rewarding to see a franchise open and flourish outside the region. Ohio is just the beginning."

Media Contact:

Shelly Andrews

Email: sandrews@benchmark-strategies.com

About Snapchef:

Snapchef is the premiere permanent and temporary staffing solution for foodservice and hospitality industry. Clients include top-tier stadiums, arenas, hotels and resorts, schools and universities, hospitals and senior care centers, corporate cafeterias, and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Snapchef