Lowe's Announces National Partnership with Hubbell Incorporated

Lowe's Becomes the National Home Improvement Retailer Where Pros Can Find Bell, RACO, TayMac and Wiegmann Brands

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lowe's announced a national partnership offering top professional electrical box brands from Hubbell Incorporated's Electrical Solutions segment at Lowe's stores and on Lowes.com.

As part of the partnership, Lowe's becomes the national home improvement retailer to offer the following Hubbell brands:

Bell ® , a leading brand in commercial and residential weatherproof electrical products with an expansive portfolio of boxes, covers and outdoor lighting solutions.

RACO ® , a leading manufacturer of steel electrical boxes, covers and commercial fittings for more than 100 years.

TayMac ® , which invented the first "In-Use" cover solution and continues to set the standard for the safe installation of electrical wiring and equipment for outdoor electrical weatherproof covers.

Wiegmann®, a manufacturer of customized enclosure solutions with a wide variety of materials for indoor and outdoor use.

"We're laser-focused on building the right portfolio of brands and products that Pros want, and we have solidified our partnership with Hubbell to now be the national home improvement retailer for Bell, Raco and TayMac," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "These are industry-leading brands that Pros can trust to deliver on quality and innovation for a variety of electrical solutions."

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated ("Hubbell") is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities. The corporate headquarters is in Shelton, CT.

