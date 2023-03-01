Digital Bank Revolut Supports Direct Crypto Purchase of $ACH

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut, the global financial super app with 25 million retail customers worldwide, has supported the purchase of $ACH, the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Chain. This adoption enables Revolut's users to buy $ACH directly from their Revolut accounts, which will give ACH token a new level of mainstream-friendly accessibility to the public.

Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto and global fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and users. Its on-ramp solution supports payments from 173 countries via multiple channels such as Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, popular regional mobile wallets, and domestic transfers with a focus on emerging markets. Its offramping capability remits to users in 50+ local fiat currencies.

As a financial services company that specializes in mobile banking, card payments, money remittance, and foreign exchange, Revolut's adoption of ACH token highlights the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies by traditional financial institutions. This partnership will open new possibilities that crypto is widely accepted and used for daily transactions.

