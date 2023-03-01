Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Completes Interest Payment for Senior Notes

Interest Paid on February 28, 2023

UNION, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced the payment of interest due as of February 1, 2023 (the "February 1st Interest") on the Company's 3.749% Senior Notes due 2024, 4.915% Senior Notes due 2034 and 5.165% Senior Notes due 2044 (collectively, the "Senior Notes"). As previously announced, holders of Senior Notes as of February 27, 2023, the Special Record Date, received payment of the February 1st Interest on February 28, 2023.

The Bank of New York Mellon serves as trustee of the Senior Notes.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise primarily in the Home and Baby markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

