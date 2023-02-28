TD Ready Challenge awards $4 million to U.S. organizations addressing the challenges of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy

Recipients will assist people and communities who may be disproportionately impacted by climate change and/or the transition to a low-carbon economy

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank Group today named winners of its 2022 TD Ready Challenge, an annual North American initiative that seeks to support non-profit and charitable organizations developing innovative, impactful, and measurable solutions for a changing world. This year's recipients include four U.S. non-profit organizations that work to develop or implement community-based solutions that are addressing the challenges of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

As both the private and public sectors take steps to help mitigate the effects of climate change and transition toward a low-carbon economy, communities may be impacted in different and inequitable ways. This year's challenge focused on organizations supporting those who may be disproportionately affected by climate change - including people of color and indigenous communities, seniors and youth, low-income communities, and people with disabilities – by working to design solutions to help prepare for, adapt to and mitigate the potential impacts of climate change, and/or initiatives that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Climate change is a global issue that continues to have a growing impact on communities, on businesses and on the economy – but specifically on the economies of communities that are already struggling," said Shelley Sylva, Head of US Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank. "A healthy environment is foundational to feeling confident about our economic future and the world we are leaving to the next generation. Supporting innovative programs and scalable solutions for our communities is a meaningful way we can support progress."

This year's recipients will focus on making an impact in communities across TD's footprint through initiatives that include large-scale green infrastructure projects, the development of renewable energy solutions, and workforce development/retraining opportunities.

"Opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable future is core to our purpose as an organization," said Leo Salom, President and CEO, TD Bank. "Through this year's TD Ready Challenge, we're standing behind organizations with promising new ideas that support communities across our footprint and address the challenges of transitioning to a low-carbon economy."

Each year, the TD Ready Challenge invites eligible organizations to submit applications that offer solutions for a problem statement that is connected to the TD Ready Commitment and its four drivers of change: Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Always themed around timely issues, in previous years, the TD Ready Challenge has focused on driving more equitable health outcomes, promoting income stability, and addressing pandemic-related learning loss.

The four $1 million U.S. 2022 TD Ready Challenge recipients describe their winning submissions in their own words:

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC): Bridges to Green Jobs – US, Southern New England

"Bridges to Green Jobs provides a pathway to quality jobs in green energy and climate resiliency for communities that have been disproportionately affected by climate change and historically excluded from and underrepresented in the green jobs sector and adjacent industries (e.g. construction and related trades). We will expand in Boston and scale to Newark and Detroit over a 2-year period."

Maine Farmland Trust: Climate Resilience for Maine Farms: supporting farm viability from the soil up – Northern New England, U.S.

"Maine Farmland Trust is building upon our farmland conservation efforts by fostering greater resilience to climate change on farms in our 500-Farm Network. MFT will expand its Soil Health Network initiative by addressing the need for funding and technical assistance to support farms transitioning to climate-smart practices on their agricultural land and field edges, and in farm landscape planning."

New York City Energy Efficiency Corporation: Addressing the Financial and Workforce Barriers for an Equitable Clean Energy Transition in NYC Affordable Housing and Low to Moderate Income (LMI) Communities – Metro New York, U.S.

"An equitable clean energy transition requires large-scale green capital deployment, a qualified workforce to implement projects, and community participants that are engaged in an authentic way. This program addresses barriers to capital deployment through green finance while building a more inclusive technical workforce and increasing community engagement through training and education."

Rowan University Foundation: Green Jobs Academy of Rowan University: Educating the Workforce of Tomorrow and Building a Robust, Sustainable Economy for Southern New Jersey – PA, NJ, U.S

"Rowan University, Rowan College of South Jersey, and the SJ Workforce Development Boards, seek to establish a Green Jobs Academy to build pathways to required industry credentials in offshore wind and solar power to meet the state's growing need to respond to the climate crisis, by developing a home-grown, green energy workforce, supporting those affected by carbon-based industry closures."

The TD Ready Challenge is part of TD's longstanding commitment to creating a more inclusive and sustainable future. The bank has invested over $1 billion in clean technology and renewable energy projects and has set a target to become carbon neutral by 2050.

To learn more about the 2022 grant recipients and the TD Ready Challenge, visit www.td.com/readychallenge.

About the TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (U.S. $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to help open doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centers around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on October 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

