Deaconess Health System Selects Health Catalyst's Data Platform to Drive Healthcare Transformation

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a comprehensive, multi-year strategic partnership with Deaconess Health System, a leading provider of healthcare services to 51 counties in three states; Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

Through the five-year partnership, Deaconess will utilize Health Catalyst's enterprise analytics and outcomes improvement expertise to transform clinical, operational, and financial domains for the health system.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Health Catalyst," said Dr. Diane Hunt, Vice President and Chief Health Information Officer at Deaconess Health System. "This relationship will enable us to elevate the excellent standard of care provided at all of our facilities within the Deaconess Health System enterprise. We look forward to utilizing data analytics to help us better identify and drive process improvement for our patients and communities. Our partnership with Health Catalyst will allow us to take the next step in utilizing technology to advance our care delivery practices; this is critical for our journey to become a fully data-driven organization. Given the current challenges facing health systems today, we know that this partnership will be instrumental to our success both now and in the future."

Deaconess is comprised of 20 wholly owned, joint ventured, sponsored, or affiliated hospitals located in southern Indiana, southeastern Illinois, and western Kentucky.

Health Catalyst's open, flexible, and scalable data platform will serve as a single source of truth across the health system's disparate data sources. To power the organization's clinical transformation journey, the comprehensive partnership also includes access to Health Catalyst's Analytic Accelerators library, Pop Insights™, Pop Analyzer™, and more – providing the health system's core analytics team with a thorough, accessible, and accurate view of their patient data, and the necessary tools to scale self-service analytics and improve analytic efficiency across its teams.

Commenting on the partnership, Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton said, "Deaconess has built a world-class health system that is a recognized leader in providing patient-centered care. We are honored they have entrusted Health Catalyst technology and team members to support their clinical, operational, and financial transformation and look forward to the meaningful results they will achieve through their commitment to being a data-driven healthcare organization."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Deaconess

Deaconess Health System is the premier provider of health care services to 50 counties in three states (IN, IL, and KY). The system consists of 20 wholly owned, joint ventured, sponsored or affiliated hospitals located in southern Indiana, southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Deaconess Clinic, a fully integrated multispecialty group featuring primary care physicians as well as top specialty doctors, provides patients with consistent and convenient care throughout the tri-state region.

Additional components include a freestanding Cancer Center, Urgent Care facilities, a network of preferred hospitals and doctors, more than 100 care locations, and multiple partnerships with other regional health care providers.

