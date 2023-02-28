AMERICA'S #1 DRY SHAMPOO BRAND BATISTE INTRODUCES NEW TEXTURIZING DRY SHAMPOO AND OVERNIGHT DUO PRODUCTS

Award-Winning Haircare Brand Continues to Expand Portfolio, Launching Innovations That Give an Instant Refresh Between Washes

EWING, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's #1 dry shampoo brand BATISTE™ has expanded upon their award-winning product portfolio once again, releasing new BATISTE Texturizing Dry Shampoo, Overnight Deep Cleanse Dry Shampoo and Overnight Leave-In Hair Mask. Made with all hair types in mind, these new haircare must-haves allow users to skip the wash and achieve clean looking and feeling hair.

"Year over year, the BATISTE brand launches innovative new products that make great hair easy to achieve in minutes – not hours – so consumers are free to spend their energy doing what they love," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for the BATISTE brand. "We are excited and proud to continue offering hair care products that save users time, helping them look and feel refreshed every day."

Among the new launches, BATISTE Texturizing Dry Shampoo gives the clean feeling of dry shampoo while adding grip and volume by removing oil. Made with the BATISTE signature rice starch formula plus added sea kelp, the new lightweight dry shampoo absorbs oil at the root and provides an effortlessly tousled and beachy look, all with a few sprays.

In addition, the BATISTE brand released Overnight hair care products to help consumers take advantage of the idle hours while they sleep, saving them time in their mornings so they can spend their day focused on what brings them joy. BATISTE Overnight Deep Cleanse Dry Shampoo prevents oil build-up overnight, allowing consumers to wake up to refreshed and fabulous hair. Its lightweight formula has a soothing fragrance made up of scent notes like orange blossom, jasmine, and patchouli. The formula helps detoxify hair, remove impurities and excess oil overnight, and contains ingredients like rice starch, charcoal, and baking soda.

To wake up to dreamy, nourished hair, consumers can use BATISTE Overnight Leave-In Hair Mask to repair and condition strands while they snooze. This cozy leave-in hair mask touts relaxing scents of orange blossom, jasmine, and rose. Made with 100% plant-based proteins and naturally derived oils, the newest lightweight leave-in hair mask seals in moisture and adds hydration to dry, damaged hair on non–wash days – no rinse needed!

As the category leader in dry shampoo, the BATISTE brand continues to expand its suite of instant refresh products to encourage users to live their best life in between washes. Carrying a luxury experience for less, BATISTE Dry Shampoo cleans hair better than prestige brands that cost up to 3x more*. The BATISTE brand is best known for its assortment of dry shampoos. All products are sulfate and paraben free.

For more information about BATISTE in-between wash products, please visit batistehair.com, and follow the brand's updates on Instagram @batiste_US and on TikTok @Batiste.



*Data on file.

About the Batiste™ brand

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, the BATISTE brand has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo brand, BATISTE knows that your mindset is everything, and a good mood can start with a great hair day. That's why at the BATISTE brand makes products that provide an instant refresh and simplify your hair routine, freeing you from overthinking (and over washing!), so you can spend more time living your fullest life. The complete line of BATISTE products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences.

Batiste™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

