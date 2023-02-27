Kellogg Co. donates $75,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors Initiative

Donation Supports February "Feed the Love" hunger relief campaign



BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, have joined forces for the third consecutive year to tackle the ongoing issue of hunger in the communities they serve.

Kellogg has donated $75,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors Initiative, a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation benefiting the hunger-relief efforts of food banks, pantries and hunger-relief charities in communities served by the Albertsons Cos. family of stores. The donation is part of Albertsons Cos. Foundation's "Feed the Love" in-store promotional campaign during the month of February and will enable these charities to provide approximately 300,000 meals to those in need.1

"Kellogg's customers are some of our strongest allies in our efforts to create better days for those facing hunger. We are proud to partner with Albertsons for the third consecutive year, creating a difference for families by providing approximately 300,000 meals," said Michael Ross, Customer Team Lead, Kellogg Company. "We aspire for a world with zero hunger and that can only happen when we work together."

Food insecurity exists in every county in the United States2, affecting more than 34 million people2, including 9 million children2. In 2021, 53 million Americans utilized food banks.2

"Albertsons Cos. and Kellogg share the belief that everyone, especially children, should have access to nutritious food every day," said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director, Albertsons Cos. Foundation. "We're proud to be one of the largest contributors to food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve3, and we're able to do this because of our generous customers like Kellogg Company."

Kellogg's donation is part of its Better Days Promise environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which aims to create better days for 3 billion people by 2030. Since 2015, Kellogg has fed more than 219 million people facing hunger and reached more than 4.3 million children through feeding programs.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

