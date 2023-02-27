ADCOLOR Opens Nominations for 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity, equity and inclusion in the creative industries, is now accepting nominations for its 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. Nominations for its 10 competitive categories will be accepted through May 12th.

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back."

"After such a fulfilling in-person celebration last year, we couldn't be more excited to kick off this year's Awards program," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "These award categories, which span a variety of industries, are meant to highlight those who rise up, reach back and are catalysts for change, whether they're just starting their careers or have become legendary through decades of commitment. Even after 17 years, we never cease to be amazed by the achievements of our nominees, and we are eager to see what this year's candidates bring to the table."

Among the 10 categories accepting nominations are ADCOLOR's newer categories, such as ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year, and its mainstays, such as Ad of the Year, Rising Star and Rockstar. A full list of categories with descriptions can be found below and on the nominations portal .

All nominations will be carefully reviewed by 60+ elected judges who represent a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. For more information on the awards and to submit a nomination, please visit adcolor.org/awards .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2023 Partners

Activision, MSL Group, Spotify

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

The Advertising Club of New York, Allen Media Group, American Advertising Federation, The Brandtech Group, Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Google | YouTube, JKR Global, Kol Consulting, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, The One Club for Creativity, Richemont, Sony Music Group, Stephen Kim

ADCOLOR AWARD CATEGORIES ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS

AD OF THE YEAR

The Ad of the Year is a single execution or ongoing campaign that pushes boundaries and promotes conversation by highlighting the lives and stories of multicultural, LGBTQ+ and/or other historically excluded groups. The Ad can run on any platform (linear, print, digital, social, etc.), in any format.

ADCOLOR IN TECH

The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity and inclusion in the tech industries, from digital platforms to programmers to educators to product innovators. By pushing boundaries and creating positive change, they set the stage for future generations to take the opportunities they develop even further.

ADCOLOR INFLUENCER

The ADCOLOR Influencer builds community and creates change through their creative content and/or strategic planning on social media platforms. By promoting inclusivity and accessibility on their personal platform, they embody innovative means of digital influence that leads to real-life action.

CHANGE AGENT

The ADCOLOR Change Agent uses their skill and power to enhance corporate culture, and create a more equitable and inclusive environment for everyone connected to it. They call attention to the talents and potential of others around them, putting plans into action that exceed the scope of their professional role.

DEI EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

The ADCOLOR DEI Executive of the Year not only inspires, facilitates and implements progressive change at their own company or organization, their innovation and determination influences the ways others integrate DEI into business models and corporate cultures.

INNOVATOR

The ADCOLOR Innovator embodies progress and imagination. They stand out among their peers as a game changer when it comes to issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. A pioneer in their goals and their strategies, they create breakthrough opportunities for people and organizations.

MOST VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP

The ADCOLOR Most Valuable Partnership (MVP) occurs between people and companies that work together to provide exceptional, highly effective DE&I solutions that impact organizations and industries. The two partners can be agencies, marketers, entertainment and media companies, brands, individuals, non-profits or diverse suppliers with NMSDC or WBENC certification that team up for a short- or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

ONE CLUB | ADCOLOR CREATIVE

The One Club | ADCOLOR Creative Award is given to a creative professional from a multicultural background who has demonstrated extraordinary talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines. This honor is presented by The One Club for Creativity.

RISING STAR

The ADCOLOR Rising Star is an up-and-comer in the creative industries with less than seven years of experience who is under the age of 30. Their brilliance, determination and shining personality makes them stand out as a leader. In their short time of rising up, they are already reaching back.

ROCKSTAR

The ADCOLOR Rockstar reveals their brilliance as a visionary leader, through their professional role or their efforts outside it. They have a track record filled with successes, and the potential to accomplish much more. Landing between the Rising Star and the Legend, this individual rocks their own singular path as they encourage others to shine.

