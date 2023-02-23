eHealth Original Research: Medicare Beneficiaries Are Satisfied with Coverage but Worry About Costs and Feel Unheard by Political Leaders

88% of beneficiaries are satisfied with their Medicare plan

75% worry about out-of-pocket costs; 43% worry about premiums



Medicare policymakers need to be more responsive to the needs of beneficiaries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, released results from a survey of more than 4,500 Medicare beneficiaries. eHealth found that while 88% are currently satisfied with their coverage, 60% feel that political leaders who steer Medicare policy are not listening to them or their needs. Furthermore, 75% of beneficiaries worry about the out-of-pocket costs they may face when medical care is needed, and 43% are concerned with monthly premiums.

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As our research demonstrates, there are important nuances in how Medicare beneficiaries feel about their coverage and cost burden," notes Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer of eHealth. "Understandably, uncertainty about future expenses weighs heavily on those living on a fixed income. They want to know that insurance carriers and Medicare policymakers are listening to them. As an organization that advocates for transparency in health insurance coverage, it is important for us to shine a light on their concerns."

Key highlights from eHealth's research report:

Many fear new costs with the end of the COVID emergency: 62% say they are worried about increased out-of-pocket costs for COVID-related care when the federal emergency declaration ends.

Concerns for the future differ by income: Lack of access to the prescription drugs they need is the top concern for the most affluent beneficiaries, while lower-income beneficiaries worry more about benefits being reduced or being unable to pay for medical care.

Annual coverage reviews are important, but awareness of some opportunities is low: Overall, 95% of beneficiaries say it's important to review their coverage options at least once per year, but only 10% of Medicare Advantage enrollees are aware of the Medicare Advantage enrollment period currently underway.

For further insights, please review the full report and methodology information.

