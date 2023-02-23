LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkham Intelligence Inc., a blockchain intelligence company that has built a platform that provides information on the companies and individuals behind crypto market activity, is working to add support for Base, a new Layer 2 incubated by Coinbase. Arkham Intelligence will be an on-chain analytics provider for Base.

ARKHAM INTELLIGENCE PARTNERS WITH COINBASE TO ADD SUPPORT FOR NEWLY INCUBATED LAYER 2 - BASE (PRNewsfoto/ARKHAM INTELLIGENCE, INC.) (PRNewswire)

Arkham's technology de-anonymizes cryptocurrency wallet addresses, associating pseudonymous identities to real world institutions and individuals. Users will soon be able to examine these entities and addresses on Base, as well as their activities. The Arkham platform is currently in Beta, and accessible to the retail public to test by application.

Coinbase has built a thriving business with a reputation for being a seamless onramp for onboarding new users into the crypto ecosystem, Arkham's collaboration with Coinbase reaffirms a commitment to serving as many users as possible across the crypto space, both existing and future ones.

"Coinbase was an early adopter of Arkham's private beta, and it's become a powerful tool for our team. We're excited to have Arkham partnering with us on Base, and look forward to building together." says Conor Grogan, Director of Business Operations & Strategy at Coinbase.

The Arkham-Coinbase partnership follows a series of recent partnerships announced by Arkham, with BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche and Optimism. These will expand coverage of Arkham's on-chain analytics platform beyond Ethereum, to include Base, alongside all the aforementioned blockchains.

"We're honored to have been chosen by Coinbase as one of the technology platforms to integrate Base." Said Miguel Morel, Arkham's Founder & CEO. "I've long admired Coinbase as a business - and am excited that we'll be able to work with them by our side as a blockchain intelligence tool of choice."

Arkham's platform allows users to analyze labeled entities, examine transaction-level data, flows of funds, counterparty relationships and make use of alerts for any definable on-chain activity. It achieves this through a data-enriched block explorer, entity pages, a visualizer, filtering, and a custom-built alerts feature.

More Information: https://arkhamintelligence.com

Contact: communications@arkhamintelligence.com

About Arkham

Arkham is a blockchain intelligence company that has built a platform that provides information on the real-world entities and individuals behind crypto market activity. The company is a Series A startup with over $10 million raised from investors including the founders of Palantir and OpenAI, and VCs including Geoff Lewis at Bedrock and Tim Draper.

