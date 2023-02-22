VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment from Dry Line Partners, LLC

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VizExplorer is pleased to announce that it has closed a Purchase Agreement with Dry Line Partners, LLC ("DLP") whereby DLP has acquired all the assets of VizExplorer's parent company, VizExp., Inc.

"We seek to expand VizExplorer's competitive moat to build a business that will last forever." - Matt Morris , Partner DLP

VizExplorer, the leading provider of business intelligence to the casino gaming industry, providing critical technology to hundreds of properties in the US and abroad that generate over $10B in annual revenue. VizExplorer's advanced solutions provide visualizations, reporting, and recommendations, for operators to make better decisions that enhance profitability across the Gaming floor, Player Development, and Marketing.

DLP, based in Austin and San Antonio, was formed in late 2020 by Bret Piatt, Michael Girdley and Matt Morris to acquire and operate market-leading recurring revenue technology companies. VizExplorer is DLP's second platform investment.

"We are thrilled to have DLP as our new financial partner. We have been working with the DLP team for several months and have found a great fit for our team and our business. DLP will help facilitate continued innovation and investment in the critical strategic areas of the business," said VizExplorer President and CEO David Patent.

"We are excited to partner with the industry veterans at VizExplorer to further expand their dominant market position in casino gaming software. Our investor base is comprised of leading technology entrepreneurs/operators, multi-generational family offices and some of the brightest minds from global investment firms. We all recognize that VizExplorer provides a compelling value proposition to customers and has numerous avenues for growth. We seek to expand VizExplorer's competitive moat to build a business that will last forever," said Matt Morris, Partner at Dry Line Partners, LLC.

VizExplorer will exhibit in booth 2117 at the upcoming Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention, held March 27-30 in San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center. Request a product demonstration and learn more about VizExplorer at www.vizexplorer.com.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer is the leading provider of business intelligence to the casino gaming industry. Viz helps power over $10B in annual casino revenue with the most comprehensive solution set in the industry. Viz offers Cloud or On Prem installation, an intuitive UI, dynamic reporting, recommendations, and real-time updates. Check out our new platform, VizOnDemand for our most flexible, economic, and easy-to-use tools. Viz backs all of our solutions with rapid installation and the best support and Customer Success team in gaming.

About Dry Line Partners

Dry Line Partners LLC ("DLP") was formed in late 2020 by Bret Piatt, Michael Girdley and Matt Morris. DLP's team leaders have acquisition and operations experience at Constellation Software, Dura Software and Rackspace, along with possessing deep public and private market investment experience. Dry Line seeks to invest in durable, recurring-revenue technology businesses and implements operational best practices utilizing its playbooks and immense professional networks.

