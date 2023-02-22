Telkomsel Improves Quality of Experience and Services in Indonesia Thanks to SoftAtHome

The leading mobile operator in Indonesia with its 170 million subscribers - enterprises and consumers, relies on SoftAtHome's Eyes'ON solution to enhance its mobile's quality of experience and services.

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftAtHome (Mobile World Congress stand 5i59), an independent software company for experience analytics, home connectivity, and services, is enabling Telkomsel in Indonesia to improve its end-user's quality of experiences at home and on the go.

SoftAtHome - Telkomsel Logo (PRNewsfoto/SoftAtHome) (PRNewswire)

Supporting the telecommunication service provider since 2018, Eyes'ON Mobile enables Telkomsel, the 6th biggest mobile operator in the world, to monitor the Quality of Experience and Services in a massive, automated, and transparent way for the end-users.

Answering Telkomsel's need for a constant provision of the best subscriber experience, SoftAtHome has delivered an innovative and versatile technology embedded in end-user's mobile applications, empowering them with self-care tools and complete diagnosis of their network. Such applications as My Telkomsel or ByU host the Eyes'ON Mobile SDK for accurate and complete individual Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) monitoring directly from GPS-located smartphones.

Beyond transparent and dynamic monitoring of connected mobile experience, Eyes'ON technology simplifies communication between Telkomsel and its subscribers: instead of calling the hotline when the end-user experiences an issue, an easy-to-use in-app ticketing feature allows instant notification to Telkomsel, resulting in faster more cost-effective problem resolution. Indeed, the voice of the customer has never been closer, enriched with valuable technical insights and through a channel controlled by the operator.

This feature has been deployed since mid-2021 and is widely recognised as innovative and effective in enhancing Telkomsel's subscriber experience.

"Nowadays, a great quality of mobile experience, from anywhere, is part of the service our subscribers expect from us," explains Mr Alvo Ismail, General Manager of the Service and Experience Quality Division of Telkomsel. "We have an excellent collaboration with SoftAtHome's experts in QoE and QoS, and we extensively use the Eyes'ON mobile application, whether for our enterprise or b2c customers. Since we launched the service, we have seen our customer satisfaction increase".

"For many years, we have been working with Telkomsel, and with the support and expertise of our local partner GMI, we endeavour to ease their day-to-day missions to improve the quality of experience for their end-users," adds David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome. "Our Eyes'ON solution allows fixed and mobile operators to improve and guarantee the best possible QoE and QoS, thanks to an end-to-end connected experience monitoring solution. We are happy to see that thanks to our solution, Telkomsel subscriber satisfaction has increased at home and on the go."

Meet SoftAtHome in Barcelona in Hall 5, stand I59, from February 27th to March 2nd, 2023.

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with six different solutions for broadband (Connect'ON), Wi-Fi (Wifi'ON), Security (Secure'ON), Smart Home (Things'ON), video (Watch'ON), analytics and QoE monitoring (Eyes'ON). The company's products are deployed by Telecom and Broadcast operators in over 25 million home networks and millions of mobile devices. The company, owned by operators, has over 300 employees, mainly software engineers committed to open-source communities such as prpl or RDK. SoftAtHome's hybrid products uniquely leverage the best from Cloud-based software components and software embedded in multiple mobile and fixed devices.

For more information: www.softathome.com or contact@softathome.com

For Press Information Contact:

Marta Twardowska for SoftAtHome

E: press@softathome.com

T: @SoftAtHome

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006786/SoftAtHome_Telkomsel_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftAtHome