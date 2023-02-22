Dove Men+Care Tackles Underarm Distractions with New #HugLikeADoveMan Campaign

Research shows men hold back from showing care due to underarm insecurities

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dove Men+Care, a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. proudly launches its new campaign #HugLikeADoveMan. The campaign brings attention to the brand's new and improved 72-hour antiperspirant, designed to provide men with the confidence to express care through hugs without the worry of underarm distractions like sweat or odor1.

According to a new research study commissioned by Dove Men+Care, underarm distractions can hold men back from performing simple acts of care – including hugging – with 81% saying that sweat is a consideration that would prevent them from hugging someone1. As a brand, Dove Men+Care believes care brings out the best in a man, yet because of underarm insecurities, men are holding back on showing care to those they love or those who need it most.

"To #HugLikeADoveMan is to confidently show care to others, without feeling held back by underarm distractions," said Lindsey Phillips, Senior Brand Manager, Dove Men+Care at Unilever. "Through our research, we uncovered that sweat interferes with men's daily activities, with 45% of men saying they would show more affection if their sweat was better controlled1. Our new 72-hour product reformulation will help men freely and unselfconsciously care for others, without any unnecessary distractions."

To launch the campaign, Dove Men+Care showed up in Philadelphia, PA on the same day that the winning city had its celebratory victory parade after The Big Game. A Hug Team comprised of super-fans armed with the new Dove Men+Care antiperspirant descended into the losing team's city streets, giving confident hugs to fans in need, along with product samples.

Dove Men+Care encourages all men to switch to the reformulated 72-hour antiperspirants and aluminum-free deodorants so they, too, can feel more confident to #HugLikeADoveMan. (PRNewswire)

While these hugs were exclusive to Philadelphia fans, Dove Men+Care encourages all men to switch to Dove Men+Care's reformulated 72-hour antiperspirants and aluminum-free deodorants so they, too, can feel more confident to #HugLikeADoveMan. The new Dove Men+Care products will be on shelves across the U.S. starting February 15th and retailing at mass market retailers at an MSRP of $6.99 for sticks and $7.99 for aerosols.

To learn more about Dove Men+Care 72-hour antiperspirants or the #HugLikeADoveMan campaign visit DoveMenCare.com and follow @DoveMenCare on Twitter and Instagram.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specially for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care, a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S., boasts a portfolio including bars, body washes, face care, anti-perspirant/deodorants, and hair care, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has been on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care. In recent years, the brand has been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. This has been made a reality via various cultural initiatives, legislative action and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

1 Edelman DxI Study On Sweat, Jan 2023



