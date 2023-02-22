ChangeUp Starts Year of Giving with a New Kendra Scott Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ChangeUp, the donation software company that enables some of the world's largest brands (The Honest Company, e.l.f. Cosmetics, TaylorMade Golf, KIND, and more) to facilitate hundreds of millions of donations monthly to over 1.5 million non-profits is proud to add jewelry & lifestyle brand, Kendra Scott , as the latest partner to recognize the value of ChangeUp.

The company operates on a founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and is known for creating beautiful jewelry, and giving back. Known for its authenticity, commitment to making a positive impact on the world, and long history of donating to and supporting charities, Kendra Scott has donated more than $50 million dollars to philanthropic organizations since 2010.

"We are looking forward to this partnership with ChangeUp to help spread the message of giving. With their record of assisting other brands to grow their charitable donations, we know that the partnership will allow us to do more good, which is always our #1 goal," said Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott.

As the only micro-donation software certified by the Salesforce Commerce Cloud , and responsible for the technology that powers the Mastercard Donate app, among other products, ChangeUp is looking ahead to 2023 and is excited to continue its growth and success.

ChangeUp's momentum is marked by a successful year of growth and innovation in 2022 from 2021. The company achieved record-breaking donations with a 26% increase in total donation volume compared to 2021; a 21% increase in individual giving via ChangeUp, a 17% increase in corporate giving (brands matching customer donations or donating on behalf of customers), as well as a 12% increase in e-commerce partners. ChangeUp touched over 50+ unique charities in 2022 and facilitated donations from approximately 180,000 individual donors. In 2022, we even were able to cross the threshold of $100,000 raised in spare change donations with e-commerce partner, Popsockets.

ChangeUp is an integrated donation software solution that empowers some of the world's largest brands, including Mastercard, Vans, The Honest Company, e.l.f. Cosmetics, KIND, PopSockets, and TaylorMade Golf to facilitate micro-donations to over 1.5M 501(c)3 nonprofits. The company's suite of technologies includes products for eCommerce, mobile, and social platforms that allow brands to invite their customers to join them in changing the world.

