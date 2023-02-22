BURST® Oral Care Expands Line at Walmart, Furthering Mission to Make Incredible Oral Health Accessible to All

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformative and "oddly personal" oral health company BURST® Oral Care continues to make strides in getting quality oral health products into bathrooms everywhere. Their latest venture? New product launches at Walmart alongside their 35,000+ Ambassador Dental Professional community!

BURST® Oral Care continues making quality oral health products accessible to all with new Walmart launches (PRNewswire)

BURST officially launched nationwide across 1,210+ Walmart stores and on walmart.com recently. The next step in their Walmart expansion includes several new offerings, namely a 3-treatment version of their professional-grade Prefilled Whitening Trays and an exclusive seafoam colorway of their parent and child-adored CoComelon kids' brush (doubling their presence to 2,500 stores)!

"We're overjoyed to have our beloved kids' sonic brush and whitening trays at Walmart," said BURST co-founder and CEO Hamish Khayat. "Teaming up with Walmart to further BURST's mission of making the best oral care products available to everyone at an affordable price was a no-brainer — especially with Walmart serving healthcare deserts. These exclusive offerings put top-notch oral care on the table for the entire family."

To reach price accessibility without sacrificing quality, BURST created their 3-treatment pack of Prefilled Whitening Trays exclusively for Walmart. Developed and tested with the collaborative support of hundreds of members from BURST's community of over 35,000 hygienists and dentists, these trays are safe, easy, effective, and sensitive-mouth friendly. They're also clinically proven: Prefilled Whitening Trays by BURST provide results up to 3 shades whiter from a 15-minute treatment.*

They combine 12.5% hydrogen peroxide with acidity-lowering potassium hydroxide and soothing xylitol to achieve professional-grade results. Each custom-fit feel tray arrives ready to use — no molds, impressions, or guesswork required. They form comfortably to any smile for hassle-free 15-minute treatments and noticeably brighter teeth after one use!

Created in collaboration with global sensation CoComelon — the number one kids' show on both YouTube and Netflix — the CoComelon x BURSTkids™ Sonic Toothbrush boasts a unique JJ design, pillowy soft, easy-grip silicone handle, a two-minute timer, and a pediatric-sized brush head with gentle bristles perfectly tailored to developing mouths. Like many of BURST's products, this brush is clinically-backed, offering up to 26x better plaque reduction than a manual toothbrush.** It's also intuitive, with more than 96% of parents surveyed reporting BURSTkids was easy for their child to use.***

To celebrate the new seafoam color launch, BURST is releasing their exclusive 2-minute CoComelon brushing video on their YouTube channel , so all kids can join JJ and friends in building healthy habits.

Customers can get their hands on BURST's 3-pack of whitening trays exclusively at Walmart for $29.98, while CoComelon in seafoam will be available at Walmart.com, select Walmart locations, and burstoralcare.com.

About BURST® Oral Care

Brittany Stewart and Hamish Khayat knew there was a problem with the oral care industry. Where was the innovation? The affordability? And why the heck weren't more dental professionals included in product development? They (presumably) shouted into the oral care void.

They launched BURST® in 2017. Since day one, they've fostered a growing community of dental professionals to collaborate on every product they create. With these Ambassadors by their side, this oral care dream team is well on its way to making affordable, effective oral care products available to all. The next leap in world domination? Walmart!

*Clinical data available for download at burstoralcare.com/clinical

**Based on a single use, two minute unassisted brushing study of 5- to 8- year olds in standard mode compared to a manual toothbrush. Data on file.

***Results from end-of-study questionnaire. Data on file.

Media Contact: egillam@fullpic.com

BURST® Oral Care (PRNewsfoto/BURST Oral Care) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BURST Oral Care