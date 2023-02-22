Bend Bioscience is Open for Business, Announces Launch of New Drug Delivery Innovation Lab in Bend, Oregon

BEND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Bioscience is proud to announce the opening of their R&D and Innovation lab in Bend, Oregon. Including 4500 square feet of lab and office space and a work environment for around 20 colleagues, this facility is part of a larger planned footprint that includes process science and clinical manufacturing facilities planned to open later this year.

There continues to be an unmet demand for solving tough drug delivery and bioavailability challenges.

The Bend Bioscience team has recently doubled in size and is made up of accomplished leaders, scientists and technicians. The team plans to add more colleagues in 2023 and beyond. With over 200 years of combined experience and an average tenure of 15 years in the pharmaceutical and drug delivery industry, this team is well equipped to help their clients find new ways to formulate & develop the next generation of therapeutics.

"There continues to be an unmet demand for solving tough drug delivery and bioavailability challenges, with targets and therapies becoming more and more customized," says Michael Grass, Bend Bioscience's Head of Drug Delivery Innovation. "With this lab and team, we have the attitude and aptitude to partner with our clients to address these needs and to innovate on new technologies."

Specialized Offering to Enable New Therapeutics

This lab and team are presently supporting client work in the areas of:

Formulation feasibility, screening, and prototype manufacture including spray drying and solid dosage forms.

Development and refinement of target product profiles to guide formulation development and optimization.

In silico prediction of formulation performance, stability, and manufacturability.

Analytical method development.

Physical and chemical characterization and biorelevant dissolution and mechanistic performance testing.

Real time, accelerated, and predictive physical and chemical stability studies.

Dana Settell, Co-Founder of Bend Bioscience, says, "We see ourselves as an extension of our clients' team and focus on developing a true partnership with our clients. We treat each customer's molecule as if it were our own. Our approach and expertise allow our clients to focus on the important stuff -- the therapies and patient(s)."

Rod Ray, former Bend Research CEO, consultant, and board member for various pharmaceutical and technology companies commented, "The launch of Bend Bioscience has a positive impact on Bend's dynamic life sciences community by creating high-value jobs, leveraging local networks, and adding to the increasing diversity of pharmaceutical and biotech companies and their strategic partners in the industry."

About Bend Bioscience:

Bend Bioscience, located in Bend, Oregon, in partnership with CoreRx, Inc. a QHP Capital portfolio company, is an early-phase Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with an emphasis on drug delivery R&D partnerships, product development, and early phase manufacturing for enhanced formulations utilizing particle engineering-based drug delivery technologies. Learn more at www.bendbioscience.com and follow Bend Bioscience on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bend-bioscience

Media Inquiries

Melissa Sullivan

media@bendbioscience.com

SOURCE Bend Bioscience