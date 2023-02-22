Advocating for Alzheimer's Patients: Dr. Christopher Hancock Wins Leadership Award for Outstanding Contributions

PALM DESERT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO Precision Diagnostics™, the leader in early disease detection using precision diagnostics, today announced Christopher Hancock, MD, HALO's neuroscience innovation officer, will receive the Edie Keller Leadership Award for his outstanding contributions to Alzheimer's disease patient advocacy and clinical education from Alzheimers Coachella Valley (ACV) at its annual Endless Possibilities event.

Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., with more than 5.8 million people living with the disease.1 "The number of Alzheimer's patients is expected to rise to 14 million by 2050,1 which is why Dr. Hancock's work is so important and why we chose him for this award," said Pat Kaplan, co-founding board member of ACV.

The Edie Keller Leadership Award is presented annually by ACV to an outstanding person who makes remarkable contributions to the fight to end Alzheimer's. The annual event will be at Frank Sinatra Twin Palms Estate in Palm Springs, California, on March 22 from 6-8 p.m. and will include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction to raise funds for ACV. All money raised remains in the Coachella Valley to support the community with free services, including a Community Screening Center, support groups, educational programs, art and music, and a scholarship program.

"We're proud of Dr. Hancock's leadership in helping both patients and clinicians better understand, detect, and treat Alzheimer's disease," said Michael Uhl, CEO of HALO Precision Diagnostics™. "We have seen firsthand the powerful role that precision diagnostics can play in Alzheimer's detection, and Chris is one of the visionaries driving advancements in the field."

Dr. Hancock is a preeminent expert certified in diagnostic radiology and neuroradiology. At the HALO Precision Diagnostics™ Innovation Center, his research focuses on investigational regenerative therapies using stem cells and biologic tissues, medical imaging of neurodegenerative disease including Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, multiple sclerosis, and machine learning algorithms in medicine.

"I'm humbled by this recognition," Dr. Hancock said. "My personal mission is to make Alzheimer's a disease of the past, and ensure patients and clinicians have the support and tools they need to prevent, detect, and manage the disease as best as possible."

To inquire about sponsorships, purchase event tickets, or donate to ACV, please visit cvalzheimers.org, or call (760) 776-3100.

About Alzheimers Coachella Valley

ACV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing support and services at low or no cost for Coachella Valley residents living with cognitive impairment, their families, and care partners.

About HALO Precision Diagnostics

HALO Precision Diagnostics™ is the leader in early disease detection using precision diagnostics. The company's outpatient Precision Diagnostic Centers™ are reshaping the healthcare ecosystem by integrating advanced imaging, digital pathology, molecular genomics, and predictive analytics under one roof, in a lower-cost, outpatient setting. HALO makes early-stage disease screening and diagnosis faster and more convenient for patients and physicians alike. With a HALO PathWay™ for breast, prostate, neuro, and cardiac disease, HALO is increasing early disease detection and saving lives. HALO currently serves 1 million patients, a number expected to triple by 2024. For more information, visit halodx.com.

