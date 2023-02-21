CITIZEN LAUNCHES A COLLECTION OF COMMEMORATIVE DISNEY, MARVEL, AND STAR WARS™ WATCHES AS PART OF A YEAR-LONG TRIBUTE TO DISNEY'S 100TH ANNIVERSARY

Special timepieces featuring Mickey & Friends, Disney Princess characters, Villains, Marvel's Spider-Man, and epic Star Wars characters designed to honor memorable moments throughout the decades

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITIZEN is proud to unveil a new collection of timepieces that will tell the story of The Walt Disney Company throughout the decades to celebrate Disney100. Through their Alliance and Licensing relationship with Disney, CITIZEN pays homage to magical moments from legendary Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars stories to bring fans through the Wonder of Time.

In January 2023, CITIZEN started their year-long campaign to release a watch each month on Citizenwatch.com, along with a behind-the-scenes look at original dial designs, story background and insights, and character trivia of beloved characters included on select new and featured timepieces.

The Disney100 Collection by CITIZEN will feature the following memorable characters and stories:

1920s – Premiered in 1928, Steamboat Willie was the first cartoon short to feature synchronized sound. CITIZEN celebrates the roaring 20s with a special edition Disney100 Steamboat Willie Box Set which includes a special edition 40mm watch with a silver-tone stainless steel case and gold-tone accents and markers, matching collectible pin, Disney100 case back, and a bold black crocodile-embossed leather strap.

1930s – Making his debut in The Wise Little Hen in 1934, Disney Donald Duck quickly became a fan favorite. This new Disney Donald Duck watch , designed by esteemed illustrator and character designer Jeff Shelly , features Donald Duck confronting a shark, a likely predicament due to his feisty ways. The 42mm standout style boasts a tone-on-tone navy blue dial with a navy-blue leather strap and contrast yellow stitching on a silver-tone stainless steel case. Don't be alarmed but the shark, and indices, glow brightly in the dark. The watch is also water resistant to 100 meters!

1940s – Released in 1940 as a celebration of sight and sound, Fantasia was a technical marvel as theaters had to be equipped with special sound systems to showcase the film. Another design by Jeff Shelly , CITIZEN's Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey watch features a 40mm gold-tone finished bezel with a matching stainless-steel bracelet and gold-tone crown. The beautifully intricate dial shows Mickey casting a magical luminous spell turning the markers from Arabic to Roman numerals.

1950s – M-I-C-K-E-Y...M-O-U-S-E! Who doesn't immediately recognize the timeless theme song? The original Mickey Mouse Club show ran from 1954 to 1959. To honor the most popular children's TV program, CITIZEN releases a special edition Disney100 Disney Mickey Mouse Fan Club Box Set complete with 42mm stainless-steel watch featuring a vintage television with original logo, date window filling the channel space on the television and official Mickey Mouse ears above, gray leather strap and engraved Disney100 case back, as well as a collectible pin. The watch is also water resistant to 100 meters!

1960s – Mickey Mouse takes to the skies in the CITIZEN Disney Mickey Mouse Aviator watch commemorating the 60s with vintage Mickey and classic details designed by Jeff Shelly .

1970s – Star Wars made its theatrical debut in 1977 changing the face of cinema and inspiring fans across generations. Inspired by the film's protagonist, CITIZEN releases an updated Luke Skywalker watch with a 44mm blue dial and bezel, and rugged brown leather strap. Design elements include an X-wing starfighter, hyperdrive and the infamous light vs. dark duel scene. Intricate luminous details, pushers that feature the colors of light side lightsabers, and a unique case back with the quote "The Force is strong with this one" round out this incredible timepiece. This Luke Skywalker watch is water resistant to 100 meters.

1980s – As Star Wars and the height of the Space Age continued to captivate audiences in the 80s, CITIZEN celebrates that decade with two new watches:

1990s – The Little Mermaid was the first Disney animated feature film based on a classic fairy tale in three decades. CITIZEN pays homage to the film with a refresh of their Ariel and Ursula watches as box sets complete with collectible pins. The Ursula watch dial features her silhouette and a conch shell with crystal "sound bubbles" floating upwards. This intricate timepiece also includes tear-shaped crystal settings at 3, 9, and 12 and a unique case back with the famous Ursula phrase, "You got it sweetcakes. No more talking, singing, zip." The Ariel watch was inspired by underwater shades of green and the dial shows an illustration of Ariel diving. The markers are reminiscent of musical notes representing Ariel's voice. Ariel's voice is further represented with a unique case back with the phrase, "Making waves my way."

2000s – The Disney Mickey Mouse Classic watch steals our heart in this 36mm gold-tone stainless-steel watch. The silver white dial is the perfect backdrop for this crisp illustration of Mickey swept up in love with a bouquet of vibrant flowers. The charming dial designed by illustrator Jeff Shelly ushers in memories of the TV Show Mickey Mouse Works from the early 2000s which established the modern look of Disney Mickey Mouse, while throwing back to the old-school Mickey design from the 1936 short "Thru the Mirror."

2010s – CITIZEN celebrates the decade with two new watches:

2020s – The final timepiece in the Disney100 collection reveals the Hidden Mickeys. Those who have been to any Disney Park have probably noticed silhouettes and images of Mickey Mouse placed discreetly in paintings, murals, tiled floors, and beyond. These are known as Hidden Mickeys. The special edition Disney100 Mickey Mouse Fanfare Box Set features Mickey in a top hat, the 40mm watch comes in a gold-tone stainless steel case with a brown textured leather strap and a collectible pin. Look closely to find the hidden Mickeys throughout the outer border of the dial.

The Disney100 Collection by CITIZEN will be released throughout 2023 starting with the special edition Disney100 Steamboat Willie Box Set and Donald Duck timepiece, which retail for $275 and $350, respectively, and are available online at Citizenwatch.com. All the above Disney100 Collection watches are powered by Eco-Drive, CITIZEN's proprietary energy- converting technology that sustainably harnesses the power of natural or artificial light eliminating the need for a battery.

CITIZEN has been in an alliance with Disney since 2018. As the Official Timepiece of the Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort, Official Timekeeper of the Walt Disney World® Resort runDisney Races, and Official Countdown to D23 Expo 2022, Citizen develops rich storytelling through unique timepieces featuring Disney's extensive portfolio of characters and franchises.

For more information, visit: www.citizenwatch.com/wonderoftime

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

About CITIZEN

Citizen, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovation since 1918, promotes excellence and creativity with a deep-rooted respect for craftsmanship. Citizen advocates "Better Starts Now," searching for and accomplishing goals that cultivate positive change. Citizen was an early pioneer in advocating for the environment, launching the first light-powered watches with proprietary Eco-Drive technology in 1976 , thus adding eco-mindful as a core company value.

For over 100 years, Citizen has been operating on its corporate philosophy of "Loved by Citizens, Working for Citizens", with a focus on designing innovative watches that are good for people, society, and the planet. Citizen is dedicated to expanding its business while earning the trust of its stakeholders and continuously improving its corporate value through management that takes into consideration social issues such as human rights and the global environment throughout the value chain.

Citizen's diverse portfolio of high-performance and eco-mindful watches are accessibly priced and range from professional-grade, sport-inspired designs with advanced functions to sophisticated, timeless silhouettes that are beautiful as well as collectible.

