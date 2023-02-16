NEXCOM Showcases Its Latest Network & Communication Solutions at MWC 2023 Barcelona

TAIPEI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, proudly announces its participation in MWC 2023 Barcelona, under Taiwan Pavilion supported by Industrial Development Bureau, MOEA, Taiwan. For this event, NEXCOM gathered its latest network Intel-based appliances to meet the requirements of 5G O-RAN network. The products to display cover all essential parts of 5G network infrastructure: 5G uCPE, cell site gateway, switch, distribution unit (DU), and central unit (CU).

At MWC 2023, NEXCOM showcases its latest full-scale network product portfolio for building a solid 5G O-RAN infrastructure. The products leverage the latest network technologies, including mmWave, PTP, SyncE, TSN, FWA, enhanced security, and advanced Ethernet connectivity. If you are looking for entry-level Edge devices, 5G uCPE, cell site gateway, switch, DU, CU, or high-performance appliance for 5G networking security – be sure to visit NEXCOM at MWC Barcelona 2023 in Hall 5 Stand 5A61! (PRNewswire)

"We are happy to showcase the technology and innovation of 5G network by sharing the benefits of our products. We offer hardware-ready appliances with mmWave, PTP, SyncE features, and also total solutions we have with our partners for a variety of use cases, a turnkey solution of 5G private networks, which lately is gaining more traction in the industrial 4.0 smart factory sector," says Matthew Liu, AVP, Product Line Management of Network and Communication Solution Group. "Undoubtedly, the star of our demo is a newly launched high-performance appliance, based on Intel 4th Generation Xeon Scalable processor, that enables up to 2.6 Tb Ethernet Connectivity."

The selected product portfolio for MWC 2023 includes NSA 7160, a 2U rackmount high-performance networking appliance intended for networking security and 5G network applications. Based on the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, it features enhancements in multi-core computing performance, and high memory capacity, and eight PCIe5 LAN module slots. Another product is TCA 1166, a CSG that provides PTP (IEEE 1588v2) and SyncE features to meet 5G applications, improving network efficiency by receiving accurate timing data from GNSS. And of course, DFA 1163M, a 5G uCPE with mmWave enabled. Powered by Intel Atom processor, it delivers efficient intelligence to smaller spaces at the network edge.

NEXCOM kindly invites you to visit them at Hall 5, 5A61, and learn more about displayed solutions and their applications.

MWC Barcelona 2023

Date: Mon, Feb 27, 2023 – Thu, Mar 2, 2023

Venue: Fira Gran Via

Taiwan Pavilion: Hall 5, Booth 5A61

