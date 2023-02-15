Introducing ECOFUSE™ - plant based, sustainable nonwoven materials intended to replace conventional high carbon footprint synthetic plastics

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Roswell Textiles announces the full commercial launch of ECOFUSE™, plant based low carbon nonwoven materials that can provide carbon offsets and are intended to replace incumbent synthetic nonwoven materials with more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives.

Roswell Textiles developed, commercialized, and scaled Canada's first domestic supply of synthetic meltblown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Roswell Textiles was able to scale production quickly and efficiently, by engineering and manufacturing its own nonwoven production equipment in-house and making its first commercial sale of Canadian produced meltblown material in just 2 months. Building on this innovative spirit, Roswell Textiles is proud to announce its next generation of high performance and technical nonwoven materials under the brand name of ECOFUSE™. ECOFUSE™ nonwoven materials are plant based and manufactured from biopolymers. These highly engineered materials possess similar technical specifications as synthetic, polypropylene materials but with a 65% net carbon reduction. ECOFUSE™ materials, as a result of their plant-based start of life, contribute to a more sustainable and circular economy.

ECOFUSE™ materials are being used by Roswell Textile's strategic partners and clients to decrease the carbon footprint of their products. The ECOFUSE™ materials are already commercial in medical filtration, water filtration and residential filtration applications with additional commercialization processes underway for the use of ECOFUSE™ materials in hygiene, food and beverage packaging as well as in construction materials. ECOFUSE™ meltblown materials, currently in commercial use in regulated medical applications, are certified to be 100% biobased by the United States Department of Agriculture BioPreferred Program.

Roswell Textiles utilizes proprietary production technologies that allow for the technical processing of biopolymers to achieve the high-performance requirements in nonwoven materials that have previously been impossible to achieve at commercial scale. ECOFUSE™ materials are being used to increase OEM's accomplishment of net zero carbon emissions in their product lines, as well as helping companies and industries reduce their carbon emissions to be in compliance with federally and internationally mandated carbon reduction policies. ECOFUSE™ materials align with The Paris Agreement, COP26 Initiatives, WHO, the Canadian Governments 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, US federal executive orders and legislation (the Federal Buy Clean Initiative, Inflation Reduction Act, Building a Clean Energy Economy, and sustainable procurement initiatives).

"It is our belief that the ECOFUSE™ materials can drive meaningful and substantial change in the way in which we manufacture products, helping to reduce our collective carbon footprint by simply utilizing materials that are plant based and return to the environment in a more sustainable circular process versus synthetic plastics that will take thousands of years to degrade in our landfills" says Kyle Fiolka, President of Roswell Textiles and Chief Innovation Officer of PADM Group. "Small steps, like replacing the hundreds of thousands of tons of synthetic materials in HVAC filters with a plant based, sustainable alternative like ECOFUSE™, can help reduce the overall net carbon footprint of that product. We are thrilled to helping our partners achieve substantial outcomes in reducing their carbon emissions."

For more information about Roswell Textiles and how ECOFUSE™ may be able to assist with the reduction of carbon in your products and business, visit: www.roswelltextiles.ca.

About Roswell Textiles

Roswell Textiles is a global leader in biopolymer nonwoven technologies and materials, and the first and largest Canadian manufacturer of best-in-class synthetic and plant based meltblown nonwoven fabric for high performance, regulated medical, food grade, industrial filtration and consumer applications. Roswell Textiles mission is to de-carbonize the nonwoven industry by developing plant based and low carbon materials on a large scale. The ECOFUSE™ platform technology is the world's first commercially available plant based meltblown nonwoven material that is rapidly helping transition the world towards a lower carbon and more circular material future. Roswell Textiles is a wholly owned subsidiary of PADM Group Inc.

About PADM Group

PADM Group is an operationally diverse, advanced manufacturing conglomerate focused on mid to high volume manufacturing in the healthcare/medical, nonwoven textiles, energy/industrial, and aerospace/defence industries. PADM Group has a brand focus on innovation and highly agile commercialization of sustainable technologies and products.

