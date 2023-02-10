Supermodel and Supermogul Kathy Ireland: New Film, Television and Music Projects In 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Ireland will appear at the Movieguide Awards, tonight, Friday, February 10th honoring her friend, business colleague and producer Sam Haskell. The announcement was made by Rona Menashe of Guttman Associates, long term exclusive public relations leader for Kathy Ireland and all of Ms. Ireland's companies. Mr. Haskell has received multiple honors for his Magnolia Hill / Warner Bros. projects including two Movieguide Epiphany Awards, an Emmy Award and a PGA Award. Tonight, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is nominated for a Movieguide Epiphany Award, which is the most recent effort from Mr. Haskell and Dolly Parton, and Magnolia Hill / Warner Bros.

kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), a conglomerate with corporate programs in home, fashion, entertainment, artist management, television, film, medical, fintech, fine jewelry, weddings, luxury resorts and more, has expanded its slate of entertainment projects for 2023.

Following the success of the Sam Haskell-produced The Waltons Homecoming, the CW's highest rated original program at the time presented by kathy ireland® Worldwide was followed by The Waltons Thanksgiving, another ratings success. Both films featured 7 time Grammy winners, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. (who will join Kathy Ireland in appearing at the Movieguide Awards) whose first studio album in three decades, blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons, a human-rights themed project which ignited the career renaissance of the legendary artists on Ms. Ireland's EE1 / BMG record label. Kathy Ireland entered the Licensing Hall of Fame this year, as the 19th most powerful licensing firm in the world, with expanded entertainment projects. WWD reported kathy ireland® Worldwide as the "most successful woman-owned licensing company in American history."

kathy ireland® Worldwide and EE1 projects include:

Ms. Ireland's first foray into film is "Anxious Nation," teaming her with Academy Award winning documentary filmmaker Vanessa Roth and 21-time NY Times bestselling author Laura Morton.

The documentary explores the nation's epidemic of anxiety and mental health in youth and their families. The film is currently receiving rave reviews at major film festivals and will be released worldwide later this year.

Adding to its documentary slate, Kathy Ireland is currently in development with producers Dean Butler and Rick Okie on All Guts, No Glory which celebrates and spotlights the female pioneers who paved the way for the WNBA. Ms. Ireland, the first female Board of Directors member of the NFLPI, has also served on the Advisory Boards of WNBA and Serena Williams' companies.

Tripped Up, a feature currently in post-production, is produced by Linda Evans and Nina Warren, Vanessa Williams, and EE1's Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, and Steve Glick. The movie stars Sasha Fox, Leah Lewis, Ashley Moore, and Ariel Winter. The film follows four young women who are lifelong friends. Universal Studios will handle international distribution.

The Vanessa Williams Story, previously announced by Zadan/Meron Productions' Neil Meron and Mark Nicholson, executive produced by Vanessa Williams, Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry and Steve Glick of Encore Endeavor 1 (EE1), a wholly owned subsidiary of kathy ireland® Worldwide. Iconic attorney Martin Singer, who has represented kiWW® for years, and is responsible for making the project come together, also will serve as executive producer.

Additional entertainment projects from SWC (Sterling Winters Company) with clients Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., Michael Feinstein and Liza Minnelli will be announced soon. SWC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of kathy ireland® Worldwide.

