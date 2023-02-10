PCF Insurance Appoints Dan Goodwin to Vice President of Carrier Relations

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF"), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the appointment of Dan Goodwin as Vice President - Carrier Relations, effective immediately.

In this role, Goodwin manages appointments, contracts and relationships for property and casualty (P&C) and health and benefits (H&B) carriers, as well as wholesalers, to maximize strategic alignment, generate financial improvements, and improve the quality of its trading relationships across the PCF Agency Partner network.

"Dan brings a deep and robust knowledge of the carrier space that we will be able to leverage as part of our data-driven strategies, powered by our strong business intelligence and analytics capabilities," said Jenni Lee Crocker, Senior Vice President – Growth & Operations of PCF Insurance. "His analysis of current trends and evolving risks will translate into significant value for PCF's Agency Partners and, more importantly, our clients."

Bringing more than two decades of insurance experience to this role, Goodwin came to PCF Insurance from AgencyKPI, a Texas-based Insurtech that provides a business intelligence platform for the insurance industry, where he served as National Director, Sales & Carrier Relations. Prior to his time at AgencyKPI, Goodwin worked for Nationwide Insurance and Allied Insurance, a Nationwide Company, in underwriting, loss control, sales automation and technology, and ultimately Business Architect of P&C staff sales.

"After meeting with the PCF team and learning more about the culture and plans for growth—especially through carrier partners—I just knew I had to be a part of it. I feel fortunate that I'm able to make a positive and direct impact by driving program optimization, efficiency gains, and, ultimately, contribute to the company's long-term, organic growth," said Goodwin.

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com .

